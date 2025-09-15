Reba McEntire and Happy's Place Co-Star Rex Linn Are Engaged! (DETAILS)

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The couple made their red carpet debut as fiancés at the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

The 2025 Emmys had it all, including news of a surprise engagement that many Happy's Place fans have been waiting for. That's right: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are officially engaged!

The exciting news was confirmed by E! News. Correspondent Zuri Hall referred to Linn as McEntire's fiancé during a red carpet interview at the September 14 event. McEntire didn't deny the label, stating, "We're having a blast on Happy's Place and so glad to be here tonight."

The smile that crossed McEntire's face — along with a nod and an audible "ya" — when Hall said the word "fiancé" was the most adorable engagement confirmation ever.

Watch the sweet moment during the Emmys red carpet here.

Who knew fans who will be tuning in to Happy's Place Season 2 and the 28th season of The Voice this fall would be watching a newly-engaged Queen of Country do what she does best every week on NBC? The couple have been dating for more than five years, and now they have a lifetime of happiness to look forward to.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Photo: Gareth Patterson/Penske Media via Getty Images

They reconnected in 2020 after first crossing paths filming a movie in 1991, the pair have been inseparable ever since. From sharing some of the best couple photos around to being big flirts on the set of Happy's Place, they're the epitome of #couplegoals in 2025.

In an October 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Linn revealed that he isn't afraid to throw a little PDA toward McEntire while on set, and the star describing how he does it as "really dorky" was just too cute.

"It's tough because we're working," Linn explained. "However, periodically — I know this sounds really dorky — periodically I will go by and kiss the top of her head real quick," he said. "Just a little peck and then [I] just run off. Every once in a while we'll see each other from afar and wave."

Linn jokingly admitted that their PDAs do rub people on set the wrong way at times.

"It makes a lot of people sick when they see me give her a little peck," he confessed. "They're like, 'Ugh, God.'"

When does Happy's Place come back?

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 18 "Alarm Bells". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images

Fans don't have to wait much longer to see the newly-engaged couple grace their TV screens again — Season 2 of Happy's Place premieres on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC.

And as always, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.