15 of Reba McEntire & Rex Linn's Cutest Photos Together as "The Tots"

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have the sweetest relationship that's been full of travel, red carpets, days on the farm, and more.

McEntire and Linn first started dating in 2020, and they've shared many adorable moments together ever since. The couple, who both star on NBC's Happy's Place, not only love to joke around, but they're also very supportive of each other's careers. And while McEntire and Linn don't totally agree on their morning routines, their relationship is clearly full of fun, memorable times. Whether McEntire and Linn are hopping on a TikTok trend or playfully putting each other on blast for their secret food habits, these two love to laugh.

Indeed, their Happy's Place co-star Melissa Peterman told NBC Insider McEntire and Linn are "too cute" together. "I’ve hung out with them and watched their relationship grow," she said. “They love and adore each other.”

And you can see just that in the many sweet photos McEntire and Linn have shared since they first started became an item over five years ago.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn celebrated their 5th anniversary in January 2025

Linn and McEntire celebrated a milestone anniversary when they marked five years together in January 2025. To commemorate the happy occasion, the two were all smiles as they enjoyed dinner together and posed for a cute photo, which featured them both wearing matching grey shirts.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn love working together on NBC's Happy's Place

The couple has acted together on other projects before, and McEntire told Extra that co-starring on Happy's Place with Linn is "lovely." McEntire stars as Bobbie on the NBC sitcom, which is returning for Season 2 in fall 2025, while Linn plays Emmett, the bar’s short-order cook. "We love working together," she said. "What's really the best part about it [is] he's my coach. So when we're home, he's helping me with my lines and to memorize. He's wonderful."

Their Happy's Place co-stars Pablo Castelblanco and Belissa Escobedo told NBC Insider that Linn and McEntire are very sweet on set.

“They’re so cute that they’re gross,” Escobedo joked. “No, I’m just kidding, but they are like sickeningly sweet…I love seeing them be happy…I can’t imagine how cool it is to go to work and be able to be with your boo. That’s really sweet.”

“They’re also, like, very supportive of each other,” Castelblanco added.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn posted their first photo together in 2020

In January 2020, Linn posted a cute photo of him and McEntire with their arms wrapped around each other. "Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included," he captioned the photo.

On a 2020 episode of McEntire's Living & Learning podcast, she shared that she had gone on "my first so-called first date in a long, long time" in January of that year, adding that she and Linn continued to stay connected during the pandemic.

"We were talking, texting, FaceTime, and that's a really good way to get to know people," she said. "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too."

Reba McEntire called Rex Linn "a sweetheart of a guy"

After months of getting to know each other, McEntire publicly announced in October 2020 that she and Linn were a couple. “Yeah, yeah, I am [dating],” McEntire revealed on her podcast. “A very, very sweetheart of a guy, Rex Linn.”

"I think it's very important to be selective about when you want to talk about your private life,” she added. “He's very special and since we're having a dating segment for the podcast, I think it's very appropriate for me to talk about Rex … I put myself in his shoes, and I said, 'If he was doing this podcast [about dating] and he didn't mention me, I would be crushed.'"

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn call themselves "The Tots"

In an October 2020 Instagram post, Linn captioned a photo of the couple holding a chicken with their cute nickname — "The Tots, Sugar and Tater."

Linn started calling McEntire "Tater Tot" because the fried spud is her favorite food and she ordered it on one of their first dates. "On the menu was Tater Tots and I just went nuts because I love Tater Tots. And so, Rex is famous for giving people nicknames and he said, 'That's yours,'" McEntire shared on her Living & Learning podcast in October 2021.

"That was the perfect moment. You ordered Tater Tots, you delved into them like a great white shark with ketchup," Linn chimed in. "And I just thought, that's it. It's 'Tater Tot.'"

As for Linn's "Sugar Tot" nickname, it was actually McEntire's sister Susie who came up with it while the country legend was talking to Linn on the phone. "[Susie] said, 'What's he call you? I said, 'Tater Tot.' And she said, 'Well, tell Sugar Tot' hi for us.' And I said, 'Alright, that's his nickname,'" McEntire recalled on her podcast.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn eat tater tots every Valentine's Day

What else would the The Tots eat on the day of love? During a 2024 interview with TODAY, McEntire revealed she and Linn go to Sonic every Valentine’s Day for some crispy tater tots.

“It’s a ritual,” she said. “Every year, it’s an ongoing thing with us: The Tots go to Sonic.”

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn spend time on the farm together

McEntire's farm house comes with a shoes-on policy and lots of sweet animals, including horses, a chicken named Mr. Pecker, and a donkey named Poncho.

As they both have roots in Oklahoma, McEntire told FOX she and Linn "get along in every aspect," from their careers to their love of ranch life. "We love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry," she said.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are big Texas Longhorns fans

McEntire and Linn gave the University of Texas football team some love when they posed photo for a photo in 2024 wearing some longhorn apparel with the caption, "Hook ‘em horns!"

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn cooked together on TODAY

In October 2023, McEntire and Linn appeared on TODAY together to demonstrate how to make their recipe for pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos, which is featured in the country legend's cookbook, Not That Fancy. After describing the dish as “the greatest chicken you will ever have," Linn introduced his other half as his "up-and-coming sous chef, Tater Tot McEntire."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn matched in baseball caps in Italy

In 2023, McEntire and Linn traveled to Italy, where the "I'm a Survivor" singer said they had "too much fun." In a photo of the couple on their European vacation, they're both wearing wearing baseball caps and sunglasses on a boat.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn explored Yellowstone National Park together

Also in 2023, McEntire and Linn explored Yellowstone National Park together. In a sweet photo from their vacation, the couple posed in front of "the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone" in Wyoming.

Rex Linn tried to scare Reba McEntire with his creepy Halloween costume

During an October 2024 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Linn hilariously tried to scare McEntire with his Halloween costume, looking totally unrecognizable dressed as the janitor from Beetlejuice. As Linn walked toward McEntire, she just laughed and shook her head. Linn told Kelly Clarkson that he loves "to scare people," but he just can't seem to spook McEntire.

"There’s something wrong with her," Linn joked. "There have been times where I laid in wait for her. One night we were at the ranch and I decided that I was going to grab her ankle while she cleaned up the kitchen. She stayed in the dang kitchen for 30 minutes. I was on the ground, in the dark waiting. Then she turns out the lights and walks by me and I grabbed her ankle and screamed as loud as I could and she just looked down and said, 'What are you doing down there?'"

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn cuddle with puppies on the road

Back in October 2022, Linn joined McEntire in St. Louis where she performed during her Reba: Live in Concert tour. And the two were treated to some puppy love, courtesy of a local shelter. "We fell in love with them!" McEntire captioned the photo of Linn with two puppies on top of him and another in her arms.

Reba McEntire says Rex Linn is the "love of my life"

Linn is a major source of McEntire's happiness these days, as the country legend told Extra in May 2025. "I think I am the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” McEntire said. “He’s the love of my life and we have so much fun together. He supports me, I support him. We really love working together, hanging out together, whatever we do together, we have fun.”

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn got cozy on The Voice

Whether he's walking the red carpet with her or visiting McEntire on the set of The Voice, Linn is truly McEntire's biggest cheerleader. In 2023, when McEntire was a Coach on The Voice Season 24, the couple posed for the sweetest picture cuddled up together in McEntire's Coach chair.