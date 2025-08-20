The Sweet Way Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Are "So Adorably Cute" on the Happy’s Place Set

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have chemistry no matter when the cameras are rolling on Happy's Place. Dating since 2020, the couple's fellow cast members have gushed about their dynamic on the NBC sitcom while starring as Bobbie and Emmett.

“I love seeing them be happy,” Belissa Escobedo, who stars as Bobbie's half-sister Isabella, said in an interview with NBC Insider about working with McEntire and Linn. "I can’t imagine how cool it is to go to work and be able to be with your boo. That’s really sweet.”

Pablo Castelblanco, who plays Steve, the bar's germaphobe accountant, added that Linn and McEntire are "very supportive of each other," calling them the “sweetest couple ever.”

So sweet that they make sure to squeeze in cute moments together between takes on the Happy's Place set.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn look "so adorably cute" during breaks on the Happy's Place set

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) on Happy's Place Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

McEntire and Linn's Happy's Place co-star Melissa Peterman revealed in a 2024 interview with People that the two stars often look like they're "on a date" during breaks on set.

"It's adorable and oftentimes ... we're taking a five-minute break or we're having breakfast or lunch and you look over and we have a bar set — it takes place at Happy's Place — and you look over and they're in a booth at the bar. And it looks like they're legitimately on a date at a restaurant just sitting together being so adorably cute," Peterman told the magazine.

Peterman, who plays Gabby the bartender on Happy's Place, added that Linn and McEntire are "really professional" about their little moments on set. "It's very cute," she said.

In an interview with NBC Insider, Linn shared how he shows McEntire a little PDA on set. "It’s tough because we’re working. However, periodically — I know this sounds really dorky — periodically I will go by and kiss the top of her head real quick," he said. "Just a little peck and then [I] just run off. Every once in a while we’ll see each other from afar and wave."

McEntire smiled as she told Entertainment Tonight that they "work really well together," while Linn said, "To come to work and laugh with your partner, it really is a dream come true. It's a lot of fun."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn rehearse for Happy's Place over coffee

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Photo: Gareth Patterson/Penske Media via Getty Images

Since the early days of their relationship, McEntire and Linn have had "coffee camp" every morning where they catch up over a cup of joe. While the sweet tradition began over Zoom during the pandemic, the two have kept it up, and Linn has since added Happy's Place rehearsals onto the agenda, as McEntire shared during a May 2025 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Rex is a stickler on rehearsals," McEntire told Seth Meyers. "Every morning we have 'coffee camp,' and so, I'll go get the coffee and he's got a script. And I'm like, 'Can't we have coffee first?'"

While she might need a little caffeine before diving into a script, McEntire called Linn her "rehearsal coach" during an October 2024 interview on TODAY. "We have a blast. Love it," she said of working with Linn on Happy's Place. "He brings me into work. He drives us to work and then takes us home, and he's my rehearsal coach, so I rehearse a lot."

