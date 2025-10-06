Reba McEntire’s Response to Michael Bublé Saying He Was “Dancing Like Elvis” Is A+

It's called The Voice not The Dance Moves. During a recent episode of Blind Auditions, Coach Michael Bublé was eager to tell Artist Carly Harvey how much he'd enjoyed her performance, saying he'd been "dancing like Elvis" listening to her before turning his chair. Fellow Coach Reba McEntire had a one-word response to that, literally.

"Well."

Cold, Reba. That's cold. And hilarious.

Reba McEntire is queen of the one-word responses on The Voice and beyond

Sometimes all you need is one word. She described Bublé's dancing with, "Well." And during an NFL segment to promote Happy's Place, McEntire was asked to describe Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship in one word. Her response? "I got that one: 'Cute!'" Couldn't agree more.

Reba McEntire's secret to life is...

Bones! Let us explain.

McEntire has often said that in life you have to have a backbone, a wishbone, and a funny bone. In a 2012 episode of Oprah's Master Class, McEntire specifically said the wishbone represents "goals...You set goals for yourself. I always have something to look forward to, I wish for things. I think once you say it out loud and get it out into the universe, you have your helpers and then your subconscious takes over and things work out."

"Then your backbone is your drive," she continued. "That helps you to get the fortitude and make it happen."

The funny bone, then, is the humor that gets you through life's hard times. "You gotta have a sense of humor about things. When things go wrong, you can drive yourself crazy by saying, 'I got to fix it, I got to make it better.' And you really kick yourself in your butt sometimes when you things wrong," she said. "Don't sweat the small stuff, you gotta go on with things. Just do better next time."

See Reba McEntire all week long on NBC's lineup

Happy's Place Season 2 premieres Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays, and are also available next-day on Peacock. There's pretty much no excuse not to have Reba in your life all week long, but if you want to make something up, our response will be...

"Well."