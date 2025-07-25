Reba McEntire Has a Mass of Bouncy Red Curls While Holding Her Lookalike Son, Shelby

The Voice and Happy's Place star recently shared the throwback image to celebrate her son's latest milestone.

The Voice's Reba McEntire is one proud mama.

On July 24, the Queen of Country took to social media with a fantastic throwback photo that epitomizes a mother-son moment. McEntire shared a vintage photo of herself holding her baby son, Shelby Blackstock, from sometime in 1990. It was an adorable turn-back-the-clock post. Lttle Shelby was such a precious baby, looking just like his mom, and McEntire looked stunning with her huge red curls. McEntire has sported plenty of iconic hairdos over the years, but her gigantic curls have always been the style most closely associated with the star.

The baby photo was only one part of her Instagram post. McEntire also shared a current photo of Shelby posing alongside a small airplane, and her caption explained why!

"Safe to say… he's gonna fly ✈️ So proud of Shelby for taking his first solo flight! #youregonnabe," McEntire wrote.

Reba McEntire and her son Shelby Blackstock attend the 2018 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center on October 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The 35-year-old former race car driver is now officially a pilot, and McEntire couldn't be more proud of her son.

Her text overlay of "Turned around to check on you… and realized you're not my newborn anymore," says it all. Time really flies, especially when you're in Ms. Reba's shoes.

In an October 2022 People interview, McEntire spoke glowingly about her son, who has been married to his wife, Marissa, since February of that year.

"Shelby is a gift from God to me," McEntire said. "We're very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."

Reba McEntire returns to The Voice in Season 28

Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire on The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The star was conspicuous by her absence in Season 27, but fans won't have to wait much longer to see McEntire back in her Coach's Chair . She returns for The Voice Season 28, premiering this fall on NBC.

She'll be joined by fellow returning Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan, who will make things that much harder for McEntire. After all, she was the winning Coach of Season 25, and we're sure she'd like nothing more than to win again.

Despite the intense competition that permeates through each Season, McEntire adores her fellow Coaches and is proud of their collective attitudes when filming the show.

"Snoop, Michael, myself and Niall, we're nice people. We encourage. We lift up," she said during a May appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.