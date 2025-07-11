Reba McEntire Recorded a Hilarious Video on Niall Horan's Phone: "Oh, This Is Fun!"

Happy's Place star Reba McEntire once got her hands on Niall Horan's phone and left behind a surprise he didn't see coming.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

The country music icon and sitcom star served as a Mega Mentor in Season 23 of The Voice, where she connected with Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, and Horan to help prepare Artists for the high-stakes competition. Though she was only on set for a portion of the season, McEntire made the most of her time behind the scenes. Her bond with Horan, in particular, led to a particularly mischievous moment.

In a video shared by McEntire on social media, McEntire poked around in the Coaches' dressing rooms, turning to the camera and pondering whether she should break into Clarkson's dressing room or Horan's next door.

Reba McEntire was a prankster behind the scenes of The Voice

"My dressing room is not ready yet, so I can't make up my mind," McEntire told the cameraman. "Do I 'wanna go into Kelly's dressing room or do I 'wanna go to Niall's dressing room?"

After giving it a brief ponder, McEntire made up her mind. "I think his would be more fun," she said, heading toward the One Direction alum's dressing room for the impromptu intrusion.

Once inside Horan's Coaches quarters, McEntire soaked up the scene, instantly grabbing a bag of Horan's chips and helping herself.

"I hope he don't mind me eating his Doritos," McEntire said, chomping away before spotting some salsa on the table nearby. "Oh, he's got dip! Let's dip."

RELATED: Reba McEntire and Niall Horan’s Golf Date Is the Stuff Friendship Dreams Are Made Of

After snacking on some of Horan's goodies, McEntire soon noted the "Slow Hands" singer's phone was left behind. "He left his phone," McEntire marveled. "Oh, I wonder if I could call somebody."

Emboldened by this bright idea — and Horan's surprise lack of passcode on his phone — McEntire got to work.

"Oh, this is fun!" McEntire gushed. "He doesn't have a code even! Oh, he's 'gonna love this."

"Guess who's in your dressing room!?" McEntire said to the camera in a sing-song voice, suddenly turning very stern to add, "You should learn to lock your phone! Bye!"

And just like that, McEntire was gone as soon as she came.

Niall Horan was "blown away" by Reba McEntire

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire appear in Season 24 Episode 14 of The Voice Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Though McEntire wasn't a full-time Coach during Season 23, she got to pull even more shenanigans with Horan after joining him on the panel in Season 24. Horan was charmed by McEntire at the start, saying that he was honored to have a chance to connect with a country "legend" during his debut season in the red chair.

“It was an honor to work with Reba McEntire. Just to even be in the same room as her. She's a legend," Horan gushed in an interview with NBC's Mark Barger. "She transcends country music. She's just an icon. So when I found out that I was going to meet her, I was blown away."

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The enthusiasm was echoed by the Season 23 Artists. "When they walked in, they didn't have a clue. And they were just blown away by the whole thing," he said. "And she was amazing. She's got wisdom that only a few people have. And she's willing to give some of it away."

RELATED: What Has Niall Horan Been Up to Since His Back-to-Back Victories on The Voice?

More sweet and fun moments between these two is certainly on the way as both Horan and McEntire are reuniting as Coaches on The Voice Season 28, alongside Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.