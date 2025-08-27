Reba McEntire Rocked a Wispy, Ultra-Short Pixie Cut on the Red Carpet (PHOTO)

The Voice Season 28 Coach and Happy's Place star Reba McEntire looked gorgeous at the 1999 CMA Awards, where she performed her then-single "One Honest Heart" — and rocked a memorable pixie cut while doing so.

This throwback photo, taken on the red carpet shortly after McEntire arrived at the event, showed off her wispy, ultra-short hairstyle. Her trademark red hair looked even more stunning paired with this white dress. See a photo, below!

The short hair was a moment for McEntire in the '90s. "I loved it," McEntire told Glamour about her decision to cut her hair back then. "It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing. But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."

Reba McEntire attends The 34th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Reba McEntire talks about her own self-confidence

Reba McEntire attends the NBCUniversal presentation during the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour on July 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

For the 70-year-old country music legend, she's always prioritized feeling comfortable in her own skin. In a 2024 interview with E!, McEntire revealed she admired the "younger generation," who aren't afraid to take risks with their looks.

"I don't like trends," McEntire explained. "The younger generation, they're more confident than I was at their age, and I'm so happy for them. It takes guts, it takes stamina, and it takes courage to be comfortable in your own skin."

Despite not liking trends, McEntire inadvertently became a trailblazer in her own right throughout her career. She's always been an accidental trendsetter — her numerous hair transformations prove that.

"I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am," McEntire said. "Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."

