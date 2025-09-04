Reba McEntire Has 1 Word to Describe Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

The Happy's Place star and Voice Coach has the sweetest description for the newly-engaged couple.

During a special NFL segment aired to celebrate the new season kickoff, Happy's Place stars Reba McEntire and Rex Linn were tasked with answering some fun football questions. And of course the engagement heard 'round the world was mentioned! (In case you missed it, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce announced their engagement in late August.)

Chatting from the set of Happy's Place, Linn and McEntire took turns answering questions. While Linn clearly showed he knows a thing or two about football, McEntire stole the segment with one of her answers. When asked to give a single word to describe Swift and Kelce's relationship, McEntire sweetly said, "I got that one: 'Cute!'"

McEntire and Swift are both country-music royalty. The two have crossed paths many times over the years, including when they sat next to each other at the 2010 CMT Awards. (Their hairstyles both looked stunning that night.)

"Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model, and has done so much good for so many people, and the music industry," McEntire wrote on Instagram in 2024 about Swift.

Sunday Night Football kicks off with a Thursday night presentation on September 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET. It's a match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

When does Reba McEntire return to The Voice?

Also starting in September is The Voice! Season 28 kicks off Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and will see McEntire back in her Coach chair alongside returning Coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan.

McEntire first joined The Voice as a Coach in Season 24.

"I'm really having a wonderful time," McEntire told Newsweek in September 2023 before her first season. "[The Voice] is a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

In the seasons since, McEntire has perfected her Coach style. "I can't be a mean judge," she told Newsweek. "...Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up...Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."