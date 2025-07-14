Reba McEntire Glows As a New Mom in Old Photo with Barbara Mandrell & Baby Shelby

Country music legend and entertainment icon Reba McEntire has claimed many titles in her multi-decade career, and one of her proudest achievements was becoming a mother to her son, Shelby Blackstock. That's why every year for his birthday, McEntire shouts her love from the hilltops of social media.

The Happy's Place star is no stranger to sharing the occasional throwback photo, holding an annual tradition of sharing pictures of her son for the NASCAR icon's birthday, leading to some seriously nostalgic snapshots. Whether it's a baby photo from the hospital or a slideshow montage of cherished memories with her now all-grown-up son, McEntire loves getting creative while penning a thoughtful message for Shelby each year. Case in point: for Shelby's 27th birthday in 2017, McEntire shared an Instagram post of her newborn son being held by her dear friend and fellow country music icon Barbara Mandrell.

McEntire has shared dozens of aww-inducing throwback photos across the years, but her picture with Mandrell and their kids is a must-see for fans of the country legends.

Reba McEntire and Barbara Mandrell look so sweet with their young sons

In the sweet photo, McEntire beams ear to ear while seated next to a smiley Mandrell holding a newborn Shelby. Mandrell's then-young son Nathan Dudney, joined his mother for the house visit, looking downright darling as he met McEntire's son. The photo is a certified time capsule; from McEntire's teased-out classic hairdo and Mandrell's slick bob and bright red ensemble, the picture evokes some heavy-duty nostalgia for the early '90s.

Both women are positively glowing in the family photo, which McEntire captioned, "Continuing the birthday week celebration!!! I remember it like it was yesterday :-) Barbara Mandrell & Nathan Dudney came over to visit Shelby and me. @shelbyblackstock #happybirthdayshelby2017."

Reba McEntire and Barbara Mandrell's sweet friendship goes way back

Mandrell and McEntire go way back. Not only did the "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" singer serve as a major musical influence to McEntire, but they later became good friends and shared many cherished memories, their family picture with their sons, included.

After Mandrell scored an ACM Triple Crown Award in 2005 for her many musical achievements, McEntire had the honor of being tapped to present her dear friend with the award, sharing some tear-jerking sentiments about her relationship with Mandrell and the road she paved for artists like McEntire.

“She’s a true inspiration and personal hero of mine, and she really was country before country was cool,” McEntire said while introducing Mandrell. “She was crossover before people used the word... I know I wouldn't have a sitcom today if she hadn’t paved the way for me. It’s true.”

McEntire continued, “We don’t always get to meet our heroes, much less get close enough to ‘em to call them our friends. I’m one of the lucky ones. She’s both a hero and friend to me. I love her like a sister, and that’s why I’m proud to be here tonight to honor my buddy, Barbara Mandrell.”