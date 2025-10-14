Reba McEntire Hugs a Little Nick Jonas in Unbelievable Throwback Photo

Nick Jonas, Steve Martin, and Kelly on A Song Together? Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson | NBC

Jonas returned to The Voice as McEntire's Battle Advisor, and the two recreated a sweet moment from their past .

Reba McEntire has a secret weapon this season on The Voice: Nick Jonas.

The Grammy-nominated artis, and one third of the Jonas Brothers, is McEntire's official Battle Advisor in Season 28, and the combination of the two of them has to make the other Coaches just a little nervous. The two have a bond that goes way back, and in an October 13 Instagram post, McEntire showed off an adorable "full circle" moment that has Voice fans buzzing.

See Reba McEntire and Nick Jonas recreate a photo from their past here.

McEntire's video — filmed backstage on the set of The Voice — begins rather innocuously. The Happy's Place star and Jonas walk towards each other and strike a seemingly random pose as "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan plays in the background. It's only until a stunning throwback photo appears on screen that fans realize what just happened: The pair recreated a moment from years ago.

The vintage photo shows a young Jonas being embraced in a hug by the Queen of Country.

Reba McEntire attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas; Nick Jonas attends the Ralph Lauren show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Full circle with my #VoiceBattles advisor!! @nbcthevoice #TheVoice @nickjonas #teamreba," McEntire wrote in a caption.

Who are the Battle Advisors in The Voice Season 28?

In Season 28, the traditional Battles get a fresh twist.

This time around, the Artists will decide among themselves who gets paired up on each team. In the past, the Coaches have decided which of their Artists will go head-to-head, but not anymore.

Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

With the Battles slated to play out over the next several weeks, here are the all-star Battle Advisors assigned to each Coach:

Conventional wisdom says that Bublé and McEntire may have the upper hand at this point in the competition, seeing as how Ballerini and Jonas are former Voice Coaches in their own right.

Don't miss a moment of the action as Season 28 of The Voice rolls on every Monday and Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC, with replays available to stream the following day on Peacock.