Reba McEntire Sang an Amazing New Version of "I'm a Survivor" with Heavenly Harmonies

Fans have never heard Reba McEntire's "I'm a Survivor" quite like this before.

How to Watch Watch Happy's Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a November 12 Instagram video, the Queen of Country teamed up with singers Anthony Gargiula and Johnathan Tilkin for a heavenly version of her iconic song. Seriously, the harmonies are breathtaking.

The quick acoustic performance was an ode to McEntire's recent milestone. It's been 50 years since she signed her first-ever recording contract. In fact, she was recently honored in Nashville in an event that saw her Happy's Place co-star Melissa Peterman and her fellow Voice Coach Michael Bublé surprise her with kind words ahead of her acceptance speech.

Watch Reba McEntire's latest version of "I'm a Survivor" here.

"A single mom who works two jobs and also happens to be a legend 🤣🤍 huge congrats to @reba on celebrating 50 years since signing her first record deal! 🎶," Gargiula captioned.

Nobody can harmonize quite like the 70-year-old McEntire, and with this performance, she once again proved that age is just a number.

"They're back! These three need an album together! I'm telling you it would go platinum 😍," commented one excited fan.

It wasn't the first time Ms. Reba joined Gargiula and Tilkin for a round of epic harmonies. On October 10, the three joined forces for a spirited version of McEntire's 1991 hit "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia," and they sounded beautiful back then, too.

When do new episodes of Happy's Place come out?

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 2 "I've Got a Secret". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Brand-new episodes of Happy's Place Season 2 air on Friday nights at 8/7c on NBC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

According to McEntire, Season 2 is a "good emotional rollercoaster." In a recent conversation with NBC Insider, the star didn't hold back her excitement about the new season.

"You'll just laugh, and then the next scene, it's like, 'Oh my gosh, my heart's been torn out,'" McEntire proudly boasted. "And it's just wonderful writing. Just love it. We can sink our teeth into it."