Tokala Black Elk, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Rex Linn, and Pablo Castelblanco at the NBCU Portrait Studio in July 2024.

Here's everything fans should know about the Season 2 premiere date.

When Does Reba McEntire's New Show Happy's Place Come Back on NBC?

Fans are getting a double dose of Reba McEntire this fall on NBC.

In addition to being part of an all-star Coach lineup of The Voice Season 28 — premiering September 22 at 8/7c — the Queen of Country will return for Season 2 of her hit sitcom Happy's Place just a few weeks later.

The second season of Happy's Place was announced earlier this year. On February 20, McEntire shared a tear-filled Instagram video revealing Season 2 had officially been green-lit.

"Beyond thrilled. Love this job, love these people. Grateful, excited and HAPPY," star Melissa Peterman — and McEntire's real-life bestie — commented on the video.

On June 27, McEntire shared the first teaser video of the new season — and it was clear that everybody from the live studio audience to the cast couldn't be more excited. (Rex Linn, McEntire's IRL boyfriend and Happy's Place co-star, looked especially pumped.)

Here's what to know about the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place:

When does Reba McEntire's new show Happy's Place come back?

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) on Happy's Place Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The wait is almost over: Happy's Place Season 2 will premiere with a back-to-back double-episode event on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c — only on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

Fans fell in love with the show when it premiered in 2024. In addition to McEntire, Peterman, and Linn, the series stars Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk.

Melissa Peterman talks about "savoring" her Happy's Place experience

Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire and Rex Linn of "Happy's Place" attend NBC's Fall Comedy Event with People and Entertainment Weekly on October 9, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC

This isn't the first time McEntire and Peterman have been on the same show — they first met on the set of Reba in 2001, and they've been close ever since.

During an August 2025 appearance on The Jason Show, Peterman spoke about her bond with McEntire that has spanned two different TV comedies.

"The first time it happened, I had no idea what that Reba show was gonna do for my life. How it would change my life, give me lifelong friends," Peterman explained.

"You kind of don't know. You're like, 'This is great, this is fun!'" Peterman continued. "And the second time around [on Happy's Place], we're older, a little wiser, and I think we all realize it's even more precious because we do know how rare it is to get to do this and to get to do it with friends. We take care of it. We're savoring every minute."