Reba McEntire's "New Job" Has One Fan Calling Her a "Precious Redhead"

The star's new "career" is off to an impressive start.

Reba McEntire just landed a new gig, and she's a natural.

Forget about her starring in Happy's Place, which is coming back for a second season, or sitting in a Coach's Chair on The Voice. America, the Queen of Country Music is your new favorite realtor. In a delightful new partnership that premiered on social media on May 7, McEntire shines in her wholesome role as a witty realtor. She brings the same amount of grace to her latest "job" that she does with everything she involves herself in.

A behind-the-scenes look at her involvement with the ad gave fans a peek at how, well, happy, the star was when filming. McEntire's smile really does say it all. Unsurprisingly, the star's fans fully support her in this new venture.

"Sign me up with that precious redhead! 😍😍👑👑," one commented.

Reba McEntire during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"If she's showing it, I'm buying it!" they wrote.

The actual ad is reminiscent of an episode of Happy's Place (complete with a laugh track and everything), as she shows off her stellar acting chops and simultaneously represent a realty company.

The cherry on top, however, is McEntire contributing the jingle at the end of the ad. Her silky-smooth and iconic vocals are always welcomed!

Reba McEntire speaks on the possibility of getting married again

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend "America's Got Talent" Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

McEntire's relationship with Rex Linn has been going strong ever since they reconnected during the pandemic days, but is a ring in the star's future? She spoke about that topic during a 2024 conversation with E! News.

"I've been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or a ring," she revealed. "I'm truly committed to Rex, so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

Whether they eventually tie the knot or not, McEntire considers herself blessed to be in a relationship with someone like Linn.

"He makes me laugh," McEntire said when asked how she knew Linn was "the one." "He is a very caring, down-to-earth, funny individual. He's got a very witty sense of humor."