The Queen of Country is back as a tiny collectible that pays tribute to her iconic hair.

Reba McEntire's Funko Pop Has Her Huge, Natural 1990s Curls and It's So Adorable

Well, isn't that just the cutest thing.

In an October 8 Instagram post, The Voice's Reba McEntire revealed her latest collaboration that every fan will want to get their hands on: Her second-ever Funko Pop! For years, the miniature collectibles have been a massive hit with fans spanning all genres in sports and entertainment, but the designers outdid themselves with their latest McEntire design.

It's adorable, it's sassy, and it's 100% the perfect collectible for every McEntire fan out there.

"And then there were two! My original #FunkoPop sold out thanks to all of you, so we had to make her a friend!! Inspired by the 'It's Your Call' album shoot, she's just so cute," the recently-engaged star wrote in a caption.

See Reba McEntire's latest Funko Pop here.

While McEntire's first Funko Pop (released in 2024) was designed after the iconic red dress she wore at the 1993 Country Music Awards — a stunning fit that is still talked about today — the latest version dons her larger-than-life hairstyle that features her naturally curly locks.

According to McEntire, the figurine's outfit pays homage to the album cover shoot for her 18th studio album, It's Your Call, released in December 1992.

Reba McEntire attends the 24th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations - February 28, 1989. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sure enough, her new Funko Pop has humongous hair, just as McEntire has sported at various stages in her career. The Happy's Place star helpfully included a side-by-side comparison of her Funko Pop and a photo of herself in 1992, and they look so similar. It's a worthy addition to any fan's collection, to say the least.

"Fantastic. I'll take 14 of 'em," commented one enthusiastic fan.

Her latest Funko Pop will be the second collectible made available for purchase by the public — but it will mark the third Funko-ified version of Ms. Reba ever. During Season 26 of The Voice, McEntire made headlines by gifting Voice-exclusive Funko Pops to members of her team, and it made for so many sweet moments on the set.

"This season, I'm giving all my Artists a Funko Pop Reba," McEntire said during the Season 26 premiere. "So Reba's with you wherever you go."

Reba McEntire sporting a ponytail on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

