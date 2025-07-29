Reba McEntire's Coffee Mug Features the Cutest Nod to Boyfriend Rex Linn (PHOTO)

The Happy's Place co-stars have been dating as "The Tots" since 2020.

Who knew tater tots could be so romantic? Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have shared many sweet moments together throughout their relationship, from delivering laughs during a scene on Happy's Place, eating tater tots every Valentine's Day, and getting their potato-inspired nicknames for each other printed on a mug.

How to Watch Watch Happyâs Place on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Rex Linn Reveals the Cute PDA He Shows Reba McEntire on the Happy's Place Set

Reba McEntire has a personalized mug with her and Rex Linn's sweet nicknames

When McEntire and Linn first started dating in January 2020, the country legend did not hide her deep love for tater tots. So much so that Linn declared that her nickname would be "Tater Tot" from that point on.

During a 2023 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, McEntire recalled how Linn came up with the cute nickname years ago. "We all went to dinner, had a good time, went down that street to a wine bar, and they said, 'Well, I understand that you've already had dinner, but we do have some good appetizers. I said, 'What do you have?' They said, 'Well, we have tater tots,'" McEntire said, enthusiastically raising her hand. "And so Rex said, 'That's your nickname from here on out: Tater Tot."

As for Linn, McEntire calls him "Sugar Tot." "We're the tots, Sugar and Tater," McEntire said. "We've been together ever since. He's a sweetheart."

More than a year after they became "The Tots," McEntire shared a photo of her breakfast spread, featuring a cup of coffee in a personalized mug donning their sweet couple nicknames.

"Perfect way to start the morning!" McEntire captioned the 2021 photo, which shows a delicious plate of pancakes and bacon along with a white mug with "Tater [Tot] & Sugar [Tot]" written in black.

RELATED: How Reba McEntire Has Her Boyfriend Rex Linn Saved in Her Phone Is So Specific

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have "coffee camp" every morning

Every morning, McEntire and Linn sit down together for a cup of joe — perhaps poured into that personalized "Tot" mug — for what they call "coffee camp." The morning tradition started the early days of their relationship when Linn and McEntire mostly communicated over the phone during the pandemic.

"We'd talk in the morning, we started 'coffee camp' while I was staying in Oklahoma," McEntire shared during a 2021 episode of her Living & Learning podcast. Linn added, "I was in California, she was in Tennessee and sometimes my 'coffee camp' started at 3 a.m. but man I have never missed one; I don't wanna miss one."

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 18 "Alarm Bells". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images

RELATED: Reba McEntire Looks So in Love Cuddling with Rex Linn in Her Red Chair on The Voice

In May 2025, McEntire confirmed during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that their "coffee camp" tradition was still going strong. But now that they both star on Happy's Place, Linn has added some rehearsal time onto their morning agenda.

"Rex is a stickler on rehearsals. Every morning we have 'coffee camp,' and so, I'll go get the coffee and he's got a script. And I'm like, 'Can't we have coffee first?'" McEntire told Seth Meyers, jokingly adding, "Good lord!"

"I don't know, though, you gotta keep him around," Meyers said. "He's too good an actor."

"Yeah, and he's a good guy," McEntire said with a smile. "I like him a lot."