Reba McEntire Washes & Reuses Solo Cups for Her Parties: "I Got That From Mama"

For all her country music superstardom, Reba McEntire proves she doesn't need fine china to make guests feel welcome in her home — she'll hand you a Solo cup and you'll feel cozy in no time.

Despite being a celebrated sitcom star, Coach of The Voice, and multi-decade talent, McEntire has built a reputation for keeping things refreshingly low-key. The Oklahoma native has always leaned into a "come as you are" philosophy, especially when it comes to entertaining. McEntire embraces simplicity, reminding her fans that hospitality doesn't need to be fussy to be heartfelt. That authenticity takes center stage in McEntire's book, Not So Fancy, which she discussed during an April 2023 episode of TODAY.

McEntire told Willie Geist that she's still a small town girl at heart, and still upholds her family's long-standing tradition of reusing plastic Solo cups for celebrations.

Reba McEntire's Solo cup tradition came from childhood special occasions

During her visit with Geist, McEntire got into the nitty-gritty of her book, which includes recipes and hosting tips with plenty of charming stories sprinkled throughout. “We talk family, friends, how to throw a party that’s not so fancy," McEntire explained. "That’s my kinda party. You know, I don’t really care if everything matches."

McEntire doesn't think you need an elaborate spread to invite friends and loved ones over for a fun hang. In fact, she's a firm believer in embracing disposable plates and cutlery.

“Sometimes I ask to use real plates instead of paper plates. But I love Solo cups," McEntire explained. “I think that’s the main message of the book — don’t not have a party because everything doesn’t look right, or you didn’t have time to get this ready. Just go have fun."

"Just get together the people you love, whatever you’re doing, and have some Solo cups," Geist said.

"Lotsa Solo cups," McEntire agreed.

And in McEntire's house, those disposables don't need to be disposed. She has no qualms with washing and reusing solo cups for another round of fun. It may seem unusual to some, but for McEntire, he's a nod to the holidays she enjoyed in childhood.

"I got that from Mama. At Thanksgiving, everybody wrote their name with a magic marker on their Solo cup," McEntire told Geist. "And that way, you didn’t have to waste a lot of cups, gettin’ a new one, and you knew which one was yours. And next Thanksgiving you look for your cup, ‘cause it’s still there."

"Oh, really?" Geist asked. "It stays, OK. You keep it, wash it out, put it up on the shelf."

"I still wash Solo cups," McEntire said.

"That is awesome," Geist said. "I love that."

Reba McEntire wants her guests to "come on in, just be comfortable"

The Solo cups aren't the only way McEntire keeps things cozy when entertaining guests — she also has never been one to insist visitors take off their shoes after arriving at her Los Angeles and Nashville homes.

"Nobody has to take their shoes off when they come in the house, and it's nothing fancy," McEntire told People in May 2025. "It's just livable, breathable, and a place to come in and have fun."

For McEntire, good hospitality means letting people feel completely at ease, whether that's with shoes on or off. Much like the Solo cup tradition, McEntire's shoes policy highlights her down-to-earth charm.

“My main rule when anybody comes over is to feel at home, be completely relaxed, and have fun," McEntire told Better Homes & Gardens in 2023. “People will start taking their boots off when we’ve been out there at the barn, and I say, ‘Hey, this is the farmhouse, you don’t have to take your shoes off at all.’ It’s ‘shoes on, you stay comfortable.' Come on in, just be comfortable.”