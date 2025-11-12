The two Happy's Place stars have been engaged since December 2024.

Why Reba McEntire and Fiancé Rex Linn Are in No Rush to Get Married (DETAILS)

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn haven't set a wedding date yet, but that doesn't mean they're not taking full advantage of being engaged.

During a conversation with People on November 10 that took place during an event in Beverly Hills, McEntire revealed their wedding timeline — and it sounds like the newly-engaged couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"We're totally enjoying being engaged," McEntire explained. "Have no idea when we're going to set a date. Work comes first, so we'll see."

McEntire wasn't kidding. Between competing as a Coach in Season 28 of The Voice and co-starring in Happy's Place alongside Linn, spare time is at a premium these days for the Queen of Country. When asked what a hypothetical wedding day would look like, she revealed what she had in mind, and it reflects their personalities while keeping things very simple.

"We're very low-key," McEntire said. "We'll have friends and family and have a great time."

At this point, no wedding date has been set, yet. But McEntire couldn't be happier with the current status of their relationship. The star put it all into the proper perspective like only she can:

"We're in the fun [phase]. We love each other, respect each other, love to hang out," she continued. "We're best friends. It's perfect. I'm really grateful God kept him for the last."

How did Rex Linn propose to Reba McEntire?

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In a November 2025 interview with USA Today, McEntire told the story of how Linn popped the question. In the middle of an afternoon "riding around" together, McEntire said that Linn suggested the two "hop out" by a nearby creek. It was at that point when Linn got down on one knee and proposed.

"He said, 'I want to cross the finish line with you. Would you marry me?'" McEntire recalled.

The moment blindsided McEntire, rendering her speechless — which sweetly caused a sense of panic to rush over Linn!

"He said, 'I thought I was gonna have to jump in the creek!'" McEntire confessed.

Thankfully, Linn stayed dry — and quickly found himself engaged to one of the most iconic stars of her generation.

