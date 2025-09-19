Reba McEntire Made the Sweetest Joke About Rex Linn's Competitive Side: "Don't Tell..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

McEntire is competitive on The Voice, so it only makes sense that her fiancé's invested, too.

In a hilarious moment during a recent Voice roundtable discussion, Reba McEntire made a joke about the competitive nature of her fiancé, Rex Linn.

At one point in the conversation, Coaches McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg were discussing who has built the best team thus far in Season 28 — and interestingly enough, no Coach tipped their hands too much.

As far as who Bublé thinks could win it all in Season 28? "I think you might, I think you might, and I think you might," he said, essentially saying all the Coaches had a chance.

"If there's odds in Vegas… are there odds in Vegas? Do they do odds?" Bublé asked the crew off-camera.

"They do?" Snoop said, surprised. "For real?"

That's when McEntire gave the group some funny instructions.

"Don't tell Rex," she said. Is her Happy's Place co-star and real-life partner competitive enough to hedge a bet? Maybe so!

Her joking delivery was perfect, and Bublé, Horan, and Snoop cracked up laughing once again.

"Me and Rex gotta get on down to Vegas!" Snoop shouted. "I might have to slide Rex a few dollars on my behalf!"

New movie pitch: Snoop and Linn starring in a buddy comedy set in Las Vegas. Who wouldn't watch that?

Reba McEntire is starring in two different NBC shows this fall

Emmett (Rex Linn) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 18 "Alarm Bells". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Images

McEntire is pulling double duty this fall, as she will star in two fan-favorite NBC shows: The Voice and her sitcom Happy's Place.

The Voice Season 28 premieres Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC. The two-hour episode will be filled with Blind Auditions and more funny Coach moments like this. Happy's Place Season 2 premieres Friday, November 7 at 8/7c, also on NBC. Both shows stream new episodes on Peacock the day after they air.

“I love seeing them be happy,” Belissa Escobedo, who also stars on Happy's Place, said in an interview with NBC Insider about working with McEntire and Linn. "I can’t imagine how cool it is to go to work and be able to be with your boo. That’s really sweet.”

