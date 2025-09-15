Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Karen Fairchild, Reba McEntire, Kimberly Schlapman at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

McEntire, Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman all came together at the 2025 Emmys to pay tribute to the Golden Girls' 40 year anniversary.

Reba McEntire and Little Big Town's "Thank You for Being a Friend" Is Spectacular

One of the 2025 Emmys' best moments came courtesy of the Queen of Country and a couple of of her closest friends.

During the September 14 broadcast, Happy's Place star Reba McEntire joined forces with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town for an awe-inspiring live rendition of "Thank You for Being a Friend," the theme song from The Golden Girls. The performance was a tribute to the classic sitcom that first premiered on NBC exactly 40 years earlier on September 14, 1985.

McEntire — who had just low-key confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Rex Linn earlier that evening on the red carpet — introduced the song perfectly as she stepped onto a replica set from the iconic show to join Fairchild and Schlapman.

"Singing it for the girls!" McEntire announced, gesturing to a framed photo of Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

The trio had the crowd in the palm of their hands — cameras noticed many celebrities singing along to the familiar lyrics and dancing in their seats.

Of course, McEntire was pitch-perfect as she led the group in one of the most spirited moments of the night, and the three women took full advantage of numerous opportunities to harmonize beautifully.

Reba McEntire with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town at the 77th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 14, 2025. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Watch the trio perform "Thank You for Being a Friend" here.

It was a heavenly-sounding performance that highlighted all three of their voices equally — and judging by the looks on so many celebs' faces, it was a highlight of the night, as well.

"Thank You for Being a Friend" served as the show's theme from the first episode to its finale, spanning its full eight-season run on NBC. It was originally released in 1978 by Andrew Gold from his album All This and Heaven Too.

It wasn't the first time that the Queen of Country joined forces with Little Big Town, either. In 2017, McEntire and all four members of Little Big Town performed a goosebump-inducing version of "Mary, Did You Know?" during the CMA Country Christmas television special.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Here's how fans can tune in to both of Reba McEntire's shows this fall on NBC

McEntire is back in two fan-favorite NBC shows this fall: Happy's Place Season 2 and The Voice Season 28.

Happy's Place Season 2 kicks off on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on NBC, while the 28th season of The Voice premieres in just a few days — on Monday, September 22, to be exact — also at 8/7c on NBC.

Fans who miss new episodes airing on NBC can catch up on them for next-day viewing on Peacock, as always.