Reba McEntire's Voice—& Hair—Reach New Gorgeous Heights Singing with Linda Davis

Trump Warns Protests Against His Military Parade Will Be Met with "Very Big Force"

On September 29, 1993, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, the biggest stars in country music came together for the Country Music Association Awards. And Happy's Place star Reba McEntire stole the show with an unforgettable duet with fellow singer Linda Davis in one of the night's best moments.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

The pair sang "Does He Love You," the first single from McEntire's 1993 compilation album, Greatest Hits Volume 2, in an epic performance that saw both their vocals — and gorgeous hairstyles — reach new heights.

Watch Reba McEntire's flawless 1993 duet with Linda Davis here. And check out their amazing hair.

McEntire and Davis' iconic voices took center stage here, with both artists hitting high notes and executing harmonies that still dazzle over 30 years later. Plus, who doesn't love a throwback Reba McEntire hair moment? The Voice Coach alum really used the '90s to experiment with her hair. By the end of the decade, she was rocking a pixie cut, which made waves at the time.

"I loved it," McEntire told Glamour about her short hair era. "It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing. But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."

What to know about "Does He Love You"

Reba McEntire poses for a photo with her backup singer Linda Davis during a live performance on NBC's "Today" show in Rockefeller Plaza June 4, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Originally written in 1982 by Billy Stritch and Sandy Knox," Does He Love You" is a song about two women — one wife, one mistress — singing about a man's unfaithfulness.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Reveals Why She's the "Happiest I’ve Ever Been" After Turning 70

McEntire and Davis' duet recording reached number-one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. And despite coming up short at the 1993 CMA Awards, the duo took home the 1994 Vocal Event of the Year Award at the following year's ceremony.

Years later, McEntire teamed up with country legend Dolly Parton for the first time in her career for an updated version of the song, released in 2021.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Reveals the Room in Her Home That Makes People Say "Oh My Gosh"

"It turned out really good," Parton told Andy Cohen during a July 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I have always wanted to sing with her, and I don't know why we never did it until now. But we really sounded good together, and I think the fans are going to like it."