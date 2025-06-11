Reba McEntire Reveals the Room in Her Home That Makes People Say "Oh My Gosh"

As one of the reigning queens of country music, it should come as no surprise that if a boot is made for walking, that's just what Reba McEntire will do. And the Happy's Place star has got the real estate to back up that footwear.

The Voice alum and sitcom superstar has donned many iconic looks throughout the years, many of which she has paired with a flashy pair of boots. From snakeskin cowboy boots to suede knee-high heels, McEntire has worn dozens of boots throughout her glittering country career, resulting in quite an impressive collection of footwear. McEntire shared the details about her affinity for boots in a May 2025 interview with TODAY. While chatting about making her house a home, she mentioned that there is one room that tends to blow away her visitors.

McEntire is the proud owner of a "boot room." But instead of muddy hiking shoes, you'll find shelves filled with dozens of McEntire's most beloved shoes.

Rebas McEntire's "boot room" in her home makes visitors gasp

Reba McEntire during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

While McEntire remains one of the most down-to-earth celebrities of our time, years of performing and red-carpet events have led her to accumulate an immense catalog of shoes. And if it's up to McEntire, she's choosing the boots, often flocking to the boot room whenever she needs to select the perfect shoe.

"My boot room is the thing that everybody goes into and says, 'Oh my gosh,'" McEntire revealed. "I have a lot of boots. That's where we do our fittings for our projects."

So, how many pairs of boots has the "I'm a Survivor" singer collected over the years? According to McEntire, the limit does not exist. "Last time I counted, I had 100 pairs of boots, and I think it's doubled since then," McEntire quipped.

Reba McEntire doesn't mind if you wear your boots in her home

Reba McEntire attends the "Variety Power of Women: Nashville" event on May 1, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Aside from a boot room that could make the toughest of cowboys cry with envy, McEntire told TODAY that the kitchen is a "very important place" in her home, as she loves to host family and loved ones. She echoed the sentiment in a May 2025 interview with People, where she revealed she spends most of her free time in the kitchen, her "favorite gathering place."

And if you're lucky enough to have gotten an invitation to McEntire's home, don't worry about removing your shoes once you settle in. "Nobody has to take their shoes off when they come in the house, and it's nothing fancy," McEntire said. "It's just livable. Breathable, and a place to come in and have fun."

McEntire wants visitors to kick back and relax when they're visiting her home, and if that means keeping their shoes on, so be it. True to her Oklahoma ranch roots, McEntire isn't scared of some scuff marks.

"My main rule when anybody comes over is to feel at home, be completely relaxed, and have fun," McEntire said in a 2023 interview with Better Homes & Gardens. "People will start taking their boots off when we've been out there at the barn, and I say, 'Hey, this is the farmhouse; you don't have to take your shoes off at all.' It's 'shoes on, you stay comfortable.' Come on in, just be comfortable."