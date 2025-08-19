The Voice Season 28 Coach and Happy's Place star rocked very short hair receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 1998.

Reba McEntire Chopped Off Almost All Her Hair Before Hitting This Career Milestone

It was one of the most exciting milestones in Reba McEntire's career by that point— and she had the perfect hairstyle for the moment.

Back on September 18, 1998, McEntire was honored for her contributions to the entertainment world by receiving one of the most glamorous accolades: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For the occasion, she rocked a sleek pantsuit, five-star smile, and another unforgettable hairstyle: super-short and light red.

The star famously chopped off her trademark curly red locks in the mid-'90s. By September 1998, McEntire's hairstyle had evolved into this chic cut. Just stunning!

Reba McEntire smiles with her plaque and star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

McEntire's had many different hairstyles throughout her career, but her short hair era was very iconic.

"It was freedom. I loved it," McEntire told Glamour about deciding to cut her hair. "It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing. But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."

Today, McEntire's star can be found in front of the Johnny Grant Building at 7018 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. As for McEntire herself? She has a busy fall ahead with the premieres of Happy's Place and The Voice Season 28. More details on that, below:

Reba McEntire returns to The Voice Season 28 this fall

What hairstyle will the Queen of Country sport when she makes her long-awaited return to The Voice for Season 28? Fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

The Voice's new season kicks off Monday, September 22 at 8/7c only on NBC. McEntire will be joined by an all-star lineup of Coaches, including Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg.

Based on some behind-the-scenes video featuring the Coaches, it's clear they're all motivated to go all-out for Season 28. (Fans are still buzzing about Bublé's Reba-inspired footwear!)