Reba McEntire Has a Simple Hack for a Stress-Free Thanksgiving: "Works Every Time"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Happy's Place star highlights the value of sharing the load once the holiday season rolls around.

As families and loved ones gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, Happy's Place star Reba McEntire has some tips and tricks for maintaining your sanity amid the hectic holiday season.

How to Watch Watch Happy's Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The sitcom queen and beloved Coach of The Voice has long been hailed as an entertainment icon, so it's no wonder she's a whiz when it comes to navigating the frenzied holiday season. McEntire chatted about the joys of getting together for the Thanksgiving holiday in a 2024 interview with First for Women, sharing her advice for keeping a clear head once it's time to start basting the turkey and timing out the side dishes.

RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Gets People Fired Up Every Single Year

“Delegate, that’s how you relieve the stress,” McEntire encouraged. “I know so many women who want to do it all themselves. That ain’t me."

Reba McEntire loves tag-teaming Thanksgiving with her sisters

Reba McEntire attends the NBCUniversal presentation during the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour on July 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

While McEntire is no stranger to a one-woman show as a country queen, she embraces camaraderie and collaboration when Thanksgiving rolls around, relishing the opportunity to spend quality time with her sisters, Alice and Susie.

"That’s why I go to Alice’s house and Susie’s house for Thanksgiving,” McEntire told First for Women Magazine. “We all delegate. Everybody brings something. Nobody is held responsible for the whole kit and kaboodle. We all clean up. We all help, and it makes it more fun, and it doesn’t make Alice dread Thanksgiving for the next year."

“I look forward to the gathering together,” McEntire added, encouraging more women to focus less on an elaborate spread and more on quality time with the family. “Don’t sweat the small stuff, and if everything is not clean and perfect, and your china don’t match, get the paper plates out, that works every time.”

RELATED: The Sneaky Way Reba McEntire's Family Is Featured in the Happy’s Place Set

Reba McEntire has a Thanksgiving tradition of reusing Solo cups

Reba McEntire arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Despite her multi-decade success, McEntire continues to embrace a delightfully down-to-earth approach toward entertaining her guests. McEntire echoed this sentiment during an April 2023 episode of TODAY. While chatting about her memoir Not So Fancy, McEntire revealed that she often uses red Solo cups on Thanksgiving to help keep track of everyone's cup.

“Sometimes I ask to use real plates instead of paper plates. But I love Solo cups," McEntire told TODAY's Willie Geist. “I think that’s the main message of the book — don’t not have a party because everything doesn’t look right, or you didn’t have time to get this ready. Just go have fun."

RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Secret to Thriving in Life Requires Having These "3 Bones"

Using Solo cups around the holidays is a family tradition, a habit that The Voice Coach picked up in childhood. And in the McEntire household, it was a tradition to keep the Solo cup and reuse it the following year.

"I got that from Mama. At Thanksgiving, everybody wrote their name with a magic marker on their Solo cup," McEntire revealed on TODAY. "And that way, you didn’t have to waste a lot of cups, gettin’ a new one, and you knew which one was yours. And next Thanksgiving you look for your cup, ‘cause it’s still there."

Watch Happy's Place on Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.