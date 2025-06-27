Reba McEntire Had a Hilarious Encounter While Grocery Shopping: "Is This For You?"

The Happy's Place star loves to pick up her own essentials, and said "it's fun" when people stop her to say hi.

Reba McEntire is surely one of the most recognizable redheads around, but that doesn't stop the country music legend from running her own errands. Specifically, the "I'm a Survivor" hitmaker loves heading to the grocery store.

How to Watch Watch Happyâs Place on NBC and Peacock.

"I’m a hands-on person. I do like to do my own grocery shopping. I really do. I love to go grocery shopping," she told Glamour in a 2024 interview. And if you happen to see The Voice Coach pushing a shopping cart through the frozen aisle, she doesn't mind if you stop to say hello.

"I enjoy that," she said. "They’ll go, 'What you doing in here grocery shopping?' I say, 'I love it. What’d you get?' And then we’ll start talking about what they’ve got in their carts. Like, 'How come you got that kind of brand of peanut butter instead of...?' I’ll take pictures and it’s fun."

In fact, one of those grocery store encounters has become what the Happy's Place star once called "the funniest story."

RELATED: Reba McEntire's Hilariously Wrong Definition of "Rizz" Would Make Snoop Dogg Proud

Reba McEntire had a hilarious encounter while checking out at the grocery store

Reba McEntire attends NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

During a 2021 interview on The Bobby Bones Show, McEntire recalled a funny moment that had recently happened to her while she was in the checkout line.

"I was checking out and the grocery sack girl was sitting there. And she was going through all the stuff and she was narrating and commenting on everything that I had bought. She picks up a bottle of Beano. She said, 'Is this for you!?'" McEntire shared, referring to the popular supplement used to treat gas and bloating. "I said, 'Yeah, it is.' And she said, 'Well, does it work?' ... I looked at everybody [in line] and said, 'Works! Great advertising right here, just throw it in the bag if you would.'"

RELATED: Reba McEntire's House Rule for Shoes May Surprise You: "It's Nothing Fancy"

McEntire also shared that during the pandemic, unless people heard her voice, she often went unnoticed because she'd be wearing a mask. "I will stop and ask other people shopping, 'Do you have any idea where so and so is?' And they'll go, 'It's... Are you Reba McEntire? Are you really, you're out here shopping?'" she recalled, to which she'd simply respond, 'Yeah. You know where the baking soda is?'"

She's such a frequent shopper, she even knows the optimal days to hit the aisles. "Did you know Thursdays and Wednesdays are the best time to go to the grocery store?" she happily revealed. "Because that's when they restock."

Reba McEntire loves cooking with her boyfriend and Happy's Place costar Rex Linn

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire appear during a segment on TODAY on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Whether she's buying ingredients for her famous "chunky" chili or Mama McEntire's pineapple upside-down cake recipe, the "Consider Me Gone" singer loves hanging out in the kitchen with Rex Linn, the actor who plays Emmett on Happy's Place who McEntire has been dating since 2020.

"When I’m not working, I’m either washing clothes or my boyfriend, Rex, and I are cooking together," she told Glamour. Linn has even requested that McEntire's chocolate chip shortbread cookies always be in the house.

RELATED: Reba McEntire Reveals Why She's the "Happiest I’ve Ever Been" After Turning 70

And there's one condiment you can always bet will be on McEntire's shopping list. In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Linn revealed McEntire puts ketchup on anything, even sweets. "You won’t believe it. She puts ketchup on everything," he said. "It just drives me nuts. Everything. She’ll put ketchup on ice cream. There are 17 bottles of ketchup in that refrigerator."

Melissa Peterman, the country star's longtime friend and Happy's Place co-star, told NBC Insider that the McEntire makes an "amazing" banana pudding and that Linn is also pretty talented in the kitchen. “Having Rex as her boyfriend has upped her cooking game quite a bit,” Peterman said. “When they invite you over, you say yes because it’s great.”