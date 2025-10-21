The Happy's Place actors are really good at keeping a secret.

Reba McEntire Got Engaged to Co-Star Rex Linn Way Earlier Than We Thought (DETAILS)

Here's a twist nobody saw coming: Reba McEntire has been engaged...since last year!

In an October 21 interview with People, the current Voice Coach and Happy's Place star couldn't resist gushing over her fiancé, Rex Linn — but she also let a secret slip.

McEntire famously confirmed their engagement during an interview on the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet on September 14, but according to People, McEntire and Linn have been engaged far longer than that. Linn actually popped the question in December 2024.

Talk about keeping things under wraps. (Well, now fans know that nobody can keep a secret quite like the Queen of Country.)

"I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," McEntire confessed to the outlet. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though."

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The fact that the two co-star in Happy's Place makes their relationship that much sweeter, and McEntire put it all into perspective like only she can.

"Wherever we go, that is our Happy's Place," she explained. "Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together — that's what's really special for me. I've not had that before."

Rex Linn shares a photo from when he and Reba McEntire first reconnected

It's official: Linn is definitely the sentimental type.

In January 2020, Linn posted a picture to Instagram that served as a sign of things to come. It was a simple photo showing himself and McEntire enjoying a meal together, ostensibly from one of their first dates since reconnecting.

"Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included," he captioned.

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The two turned a friendship into a romantic connection in 2020 after initially meeting on the set of the 1991 western drama, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw — and they've been inseparable ever since.

Fans can catch the two lovebirds in Season 2 of Happy's Place, premiering November 7 on NBC.