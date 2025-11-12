Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Happy's Place co-stars had the live studio audience oohing and ahhing in their seats!

Reba McEntire's Fiancé Rex Linn Did the Cutest Thing After Kissing on Happy's Place

Reba McEntire and her fiancé Rex Linn made the live studio audience squeal with joy while filming that epic kiss scene from the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place.

On TV, we saw Bobbie (McEntire) pull in Emmett (Linn) for an applause-worthy smooch after they finally revealed their feelings for each other. It was the romantic moment fans had been waiting for ever since Happy's Place Season 1 ended with Bobbie admitting she felt butterflies for the tavern's head chef.

But when the cameras cut on that scene, the sparks were still flying. Just as McEntire turned to walk off the stage, Linn busted out the cutest happy dance.

Reba McEntire had her fiancé Rex Linn dancing after they kissed on Happy's Place

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The Happy's Place Season 2 premiere ("Promises, Promises") began with Bobbie and Emmett flirtier than ever, which made it all the more shocking when Emmett turned down Bobbie after she worked up the courage to ask him out on a date. Emmett later admitted to Happy's Place accountant Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) that he initially said no because made a "promise" to his friend and Bobbie's late father, Happy. Bobbie, however, wasn't going to let that get in their way and made her move.

"I'm still here and daddy isn't," Bobbie tells Emmett in a behind-the-scenes clip of the episode.

"So what are you saying?" Emmett asks.

"Swim or die!" Bobbie says before grabbing Emmett's face and kissing him. "You got a problem with that, daddy? Didn't think so."

McEntire then patted Linn's face and told him he's "so pretty."

And just as McEntire walked away and exited the scene, Linn quietly danced around the Happy's Place kitchen before resuming Emmett's chef duties.

Watch the adorable behind-the-scenes moment from McEntire and Linn's Happy's Place kiss, here.

Happy's Place fans couldn't get enough of Linn's celebratory dance. "Was the character or the actor that excited," one fan jokingly asked, while another commented, "They didn’t show that little ‘victory’ dance in the show!"

"Love this! Life imitates art or is it art imitates life? Such great chemistry!" one said.

"Rex's reaction at the end got me all smiley!" yet another wrote.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's real-life love story began in 2020

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Photo: Gareth Patterson/Penske Media via Getty Images

While McEntire and Linn's on-screen romance is just starting to heat up on Happy's Place, the two actors have been together since January 2020 and engaged since Christmas Eve 2024.

In an interview with USA Today, McEntire revealed exactly what Linn said when he proposed. "He said, 'I want to cross the finish line with you. Would you marry me?'" McEntire recalled before gushing about her "sparkly" engagement ring.

For now, McEntire and Linn haven't set a wedding date and are enjoying living in engagement bliss. "We're totally enjoying being engaged. Have no idea when we're going to set a date. Work comes first, so we'll see," McEntire shared in a November 2025 interview with People. "We're in the fun [phase]. We love each other, respect each other, love to hang out. We're best friends. It's perfect. I'm really grateful God kept him for the last."