Reba McEntire’s Fiancé Rex Linn Just Made a Blink-and-Miss-It Cameo on The Voice

Reba McEntire's sitcom Happy's Place films not too far from where The Voice's studio sits, so it makes sense that her fiancé and co-star, Rex Linn, would accompany Coach McEntire across the lot. In fact, eagle-eyed viewers of the first episode of the Battle rounds of The Voice Season 28 may have noticed that between duets, Linn walked behind McEntire while she was chatting to the camera.

"Having a blast today, first day of the Battles," McEntire said after Artists Revel Day and Dustin Dale Gaspard performed "Too Sweet" by Hozier. Just behind her, Linn strutted by with a show lanyard around his neck, clearly at ease. He's definitely been around the studio before!

How Reba McEntire and Rex Linn met and fell in love

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths in 1991 on the set of a Western drama, but there was no particular romantic connection until decades later, when they met again on the set of Young Sheldon in January 2020.

"I don't know what it was; timing is everything. I've been married twice, and for some reason Rex Linn — it was just like a magnet. I had to get in there to see him at the restaurant." McEntire told E! News. But timing cuts both ways, and the pandemic created a challenge and an opportunity.

"Because of the pandemic, we didn't get to see each other from January to June 16 [2020]," McEntire added in the same interview. "But we created an intimacy by texting and talking on the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd been together all that time. So it was special, and it was a great way of finding out about each other without ever touching. We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16, 2020. It was a wonderful way to get to know each other better."

As for the idea of marriage, McEntire told E!, "I've been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or a ring. I'm truly committed to Rex, so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

Watch McEntire on The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC, and see her with Linn on Happy's Place when Season 2 premieres on Friday, November 7.