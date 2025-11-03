Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Unique Gems in Reba McEntire's Engagement Ring from Rex Linn: "It Just Sparkles"

Reba McEntire might just spark a new engagement ring trend, courtesy of her fiancé and Happy's Place co-star Rex Linn.

When Linn proposed to McEntire on Christmas Eve 2024, he had picked out a beautiful, unique band full of black diamonds. And after nearly five years of dating, "The Tots" officially became fiancés when Linn surprised McEntire as he got down on one knee and popped the question in rural Tennessee.

While the couple kept their engagement a secret for several months, McEntire has now shared a few details about her stunning engagement ring, specifically that it "sparkles all the time."

Reba McEntire's engagement ring from Rex Linn "sparkles all the time"

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

On Christmas Eve in 2024, Linn surprised McEntire with a beautiful, nontraditional engagement ring when he asked her to marry him.

"It is black diamonds and rose gold. And it sparkles all the time," McEntire told USA Today in a November 2025 interview as she showed her ring to the camera. "I don't think I've ever cleaned it and it just sparkles."

Beyond they're stunning appearance, black diamonds are also symbolic, representing themes of strength, deep love, and confidence.

McEntire has since been seen wearing the black diamond-encrusted band on a number of occasions, including as a Coach on The Voice Season 28 and while attending the Emmys with her fiancé, where the couple confirmed their engagement for the first time.

A close up shot of Reba McEntire's hands and rings during the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

"It's just a wonderful time, I'm having a blast. I feel like a teenager," McEntire told USA Today, going on to recall how exactly Linn popped the question on Christmas Eve. After asking McEntire if she wanted to go "riding around" for a bit, Linn suggested they "hop out" by a creek. McEntire previously shared in an interview with People that Linn proposed at Leiper's Fork in Tennessee, a rural village outside of Nashville.

"It was around 2:45 in the afternoon," McEntire shared with USA Today. "He said, 'Oh wow, look down there.' And I looked down there and I said, 'What are we looking...'" McEntire then noticed Linn down on one knee.

"He said, 'I want to cross the finish line with you. Would you marry me?'" McEntire recalled, adding that she was speechless for a moment before she answered with an enthusiastic "yes!"

"He said, 'I thought I was gonna have to jump in the creek!'" McEntire laughed.

McEntire told People that she and Linn are "just enjoying each other" during the engagement and haven't started wedding planning. "I totally was thrilled to death," she told the magazine. "I asked him, 'Well, when do you want to do this?' He said, 'Let's have fun with the engagement time.' So we haven't set a date or anything. We're just enjoying each other."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn will have a "nontraditional wedding"

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire attend a reception for NBCUniversal's Summer Press Tour for “Happy’s Place” in Pasadena, Calif. on July 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal

While the Happy's Place co-stars are enjoying their engagement bliss for now, they have some ideas of how they'll celebrate when they officially the knot.

"It’ll be a lot of fun,” McEntire shared in a November 2025 interview with E! News. “It’s gonna be a nontraditional wedding because that’s Rex and me. We like comfort, we love friends, we love food.”

Linn added in the same interview that they're living in the moment. “What we’re doing right now honestly is enjoying our engagement time,” he told E! News. “We haven’t set a date, we’re just going to enjoy our engagement and enjoy going to Happy’s Place every day.”

“We love being around one another,” Linn continued. “We like going to work, we like coming home from work. We can’t wait to go back the next day. Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we’re together because we’re a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us.”

And that dynamic is certainly seen on screen. Ahead of Happy's Place Season 2's premiere, viewers got a sneak peek at the romance in store between McEntire and Linn's characters — Bobbie and Emmett, respectively. And these two are flirtier than ever.

"I think we're going to be together for a while until Emmett screws it up," Linn joked in a behind-the-scenes look at Happy's Place Season 2 before adding with a smirk, "Or we might get married."

Happy's Place Season 2 premieres on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC, and streams the next day on Peacock.