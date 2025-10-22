All About Reba McEntire's Surprise Christmas Eve Engagement to Rex Linn (DETAILS)

Linn popped the question on one of the most romantic times of the year.

If there is anything more pleasantly surprising than first hearing The Voice's Reba McEntire was engaged to Rex Linn, it's discovering that the lovebirds have actually been keeping the news a secret for nearly a year!

Fans rejoiced when the two Happy's Place stars confirmed their engagement status during a red carpet interview at the 2025 Emmys, but now more details have leaked about just how long they've been keeping this information private. In an October 22 interview with People, McEntire finally spilled the beans about the big moment that she and her new fiancé somehow have kept under wraps for nearly 10 months.

"We got engaged December the 24th, Christmas Eve at Leiper's Fork [in Tennessee]," McEntire revealed.

How sweet! (Way to go, Linn — it doesn't get much more romantic than a Christmas Eve proposal.)

As it turns out, McEntire had planned to announce the news to the world herself shortly after getting engaged, but the Palisades fires — which destroyed many parts of outer Los Angeles — put a wrench in that plan.

"So we got engaged then, we were going to make the announcement when we got back to L.A. in January, and the fires happened. It wasn't appropriate," McEntire explained before admitting, "The time never presented itself until the Emmys when it just happened."

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

So, when's the wedding?

It's the question on the minds of countless fans — but Ms. Reba said they're in no rush to the altar at this point.

"I totally was thrilled to death," McEntire said. "I asked him, 'Well, when do you want to do this?' He said, 'Let's have fun with the engagement time.' So we haven't set a date or anything. We're just enjoying each other."

Fans can catch the happy couple starring in Season 2 of Happy's Place, the hit NBC sitcom that makes its return this fall on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c. As always, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Rex Linn participates in a viral meme with The Voice's Michael Bublé

Michael Buble appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B; Rex Linn attends the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Look out Ms. Reba, you may have a little competition these days.

In an August 8 TikTok, McEntire's fellow Season 28 Voice Coach, Michael Bublé, shared an adorable video of himself and Linn holding hands, lip-syncing, and being the literal definition of a bromance.

As the words "He told me we were going to jump together" on screen — a nod to a recently-viral couple's meme — Bublé could barely hold back his smile as the two shared in the sweet (albeit goofy) moment.

"Regardless, Rex is my 'Happy Place,'" Bublé captioned.

Catch McEntire, Bublé, and the rest of the Season 28 Coaches on The Voice every Monday at 8/7c on NBC.