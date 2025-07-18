Reba McEntire Eating Corn Dogs on Her Private Jet Will Always Be Iconic (PHOTO)

The Happy's Place star knows how to live the good life in a meme-inspiring way.

Reba McEntire's love of tater tots might've inspired her sweet nickname from her boyfriend Rex Linn, but her long history of eating corn dogs on her private jet will forever be iconic.

In fact, when the Happy's Place sat down for an interview with Country Living Magazine and was asked to react to "iconic times" throughout her career, a corn dog photo was on the list. "Everybody knows I love corn dogs," McEntire laughed. "When I play a fair, everybody knows when I'm through with the show, we need corn dogs."

Reba McEntire loves corn dogs so much, she eats them on private jets

The Voice Coach's love of corn dogs — and eating them in style — goes way back. Back in 2015, McEntire posted a photo of herself sitting in a plane after she performed at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa, looking happier than ever to have a corn dog in one hand and a cup of ketchup in the other.

In 2018, McEntire posted another photo of herself on Instagram enjoying an in-flight corn dog, adding the hashtag "#welovecorndogs."

In May 2025, Variety asked McEntire about her private jet corn dog habit and the country star confirmed that she simply loves a hot dog on a stick. "I do love a corn dog and I like to mix it with mustard and ketchup," she said. "Not only just one, you gotta mix it because it's real good."

"When Rex and I first started dating, I was playing the Strawberry Festival and I showed him a plate. I was sitting on the plane with two corn dogs and the next picture was two sticks because I'd already eaten it," she laughed. "I love corn dogs. I'm a cheap date."

Over the years, photos of McEntire smiling on her private jet, holding a corn dog, have been turned into viral memes, including one that reads, "Find someone who looks at you the way Reba looks at that corn dog." Heck, the photos have even inspired t-shirts with text like "I want to be loved like Reba loves a corn dog."

In a 2022 interview on BobbyCast, McEntire laughed as she confirmed that she's seen the memes. And, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018, she looked back at the pictures of her with a corn dog that sparked this viral reaction and said with a smile, "I'm really, really happy there."

Reba McEntire has a "designated corn dog getter" whenever she goes to a state fair

While McEntire told Taste of Country in 2022 that she was a "little burnt out on the corn dog," she did add the tasty snack to the menu of her Oklahoma restaurant Reba's Place. And whenever she heads to a state fair, a corn dog is a must.

"Everybody knows when I pull up to a state fair, we gotta have a designated corn dog getter," she said in a video for CMT.

And you can safely bet that there's a bottle of ketchup somewhere on her private jet. In an interview with NBC Insider, Linn revealed that McEntire puts ketchup on "everything," even ice cream. "You won’t believe it," he said. "There are 17 bottles of ketchup in that refrigerator."