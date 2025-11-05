Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Sneaky Way Reba McEntire's Family Is Featured in the Happy’s Place Set

When Reba McEntire steps onto the Happy's Place set, it's "kind of like walking into Cracker Barrel," as she joked in an interview with NBC Insider. But really, there are tons of fun props and Easter eggs hidden all over the NBC sitcom, including personal photos of the cast and crew.

For example, McEntire, who stars as Bobbie on Happy's Place, revealed that those Polaroids seen inside the fictional Knoxville tavern are actually of the crew. "It looks like a real bar," McEntire told NBC Insider, gushing that the Happy's Place set designers are "so good."

"There’s always new ones [photos] popping up," Belissa Escobedo, who plays Bobbie's half-sister on Happy's Place, also shared with NBC Insider, adding that she's "constantly checking" for fresh additions.

"I love all of the photos of our crew," Escobedo said. "They’re all hidden all over the bar."

You can even see some photos pulled straight from McEntire's family albums on the set of Happy's Place. Check them out, below:

A framed photo of Reba McEntire and her mother is on Bobbie's fireplace mantel on Happy's Place

A photo of Reba McEntire and her mother spotted in Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 18. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

In Bobbie's home, you can spot a precious photo of a younger McEntire and her late mother, Jacqueline, standing side-by-side in their home's kitchen. In the photo, McEntire's signature red hair is styled with curls and pushed away from her face with the help of a beige bandanna, while her mother is wearing a retro pair of eyeglasses and a floral blouse.

"The holidays are just a little sweeter when you spend them in the kitchen with family!" The Voice Coach captioned the image when she posted it on Instagram in November 2024.

The photo not only serves as set decor but also a heartfelt tribute to her mother, who McEntire has referred to as her "biggest cheerleader."

A photo of Reba McEntire's family on horseback is pinned up in Bobbie's office on Happy's Place

A photo of Reba McEntire and her family horseback riding spotted in Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 14. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

In Bobbie's office at the Knoxville tavern, you can see another old family photo of the McEntires riding horses. The photo features McEntire's three siblings — Pake, Susie, and Alice — and her parents, Jacqueline and Clark.

The photo was taken on the McEntire family ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma while the Grammy winner was filming her 1995 TV special, Reba: Starting Over, as McEntire shared in an essay for American Essence. McEntire also posted a copy of the photo on Instagram in September 2023 along with an excerpt from her book, Not That Fancy.

Beyond being a nod to her family, McEntire's love of horses is also included on the Happy's Place set with this photo. When she was younger, McEntire competed in rodeos as a barrel racer before her music career really took off.

An old photo of Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman can also been seen in Bobbie's office on Happy's Place

A photo of Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman spotted in Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 17. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Another personal photo in Bobbie's office features McEntire and Melissa Peterman, the "I'm a Survivor" singer's best friend and Happy's Place co-star. In 2018, Peterman posted the photo on Instagram along with a touching tribute to McEntire, calling her an "an amazing human being and the kind of friend you know has your back no matter what."

McEntire and Peterman often gush about their long friendship, which began when they first met on Reba in the early 2000s. Now as they're working together once again on Happy's Place, Peterman is "savoring every minute" of this experience as well.

