Reba McEntire Cuddling Newborn Son Shelby in the Hospital Is Such a Beautiful Photo

While fans are regularly in awe over throwback photos of Reba McEntire from earlier in her life, this vintage picture we tracked down may be the most beautiful yet.

Back in February 2015, the Happy's Place star took to Instagram and shared one of the sweetest pics ever; one of her as a new mom, holding her newborn son, Shelby, in the hospital. McEntire is almost unrecognizable in the photo, but her eyes and sweet (and probably exhausted) smile give her away. Fans can tell McEntire realized she was having one of the best moments of her life and this was just the start of her sweet relationship with her son.

Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock was born on February 23, 1990, and nobody was more excited to see him for the first time than the former The Voice Coach and her then-husband, Narvel.

"Look what God gave us 25 years ago!!! Happy Birthday Shelby!! @shelbyblackstock #bestdayever #thankyouGod #thankyounarvel #momclub,” she sweetly wrote in a caption.

It's not the only time McEntire has shared such a wonderful picture of her and Shelby. She famously shared throwback photos of the two of them from a 1994 photo shoot that featured them looking nearly identical, smiling side by side!

(The Snoopy t-shirt little Shelby was wearing in those pictures makes the photo shoot approximately 1000 times cuter, too.)

Reba McEntire opens up about raising — and co-parenting — her son Shelby

Having celebrity parents (Shelby's father is a former race car driver and film producer Narvel Blackstock) can be tough for many children. Thankfully, McEntire ensured she was careful not to let Shelby become spoiled.

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win," she revealed to PEOPLE in 2022. "He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.' A lot of people have told me you would never know [he] had been blessed with the life he was given."

McEntire calls her son — now 35 — a "gift from God," which is pretty much the sweetest thing a parent could say about their child!

"I'm very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too," she continued. "Shelby is a gift from God to me. We're very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."