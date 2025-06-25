McEntire returns as a Coach for The Voice Season 28. Will she and Linn recreate this photo?

Reba McEntire Looks So in Love Cuddling with Rex Linn in Her Red Chair on The Voice

The Voice Coach Reba McEntire has been dating her Happy's Place co-star Rex Linn for a few years now. Whether they're having date night at Opry 100 or hanging out in McEntire's Coach chair on The Voice, these two are always having a good time.

When we say "hanging out in McEntire's Coach chair," we mean that literally. Back in December 2023, McEntire (who was a Season 24 Coach at the time) was thrilled when Linn swung by The Voice studio and posed for a few photos in her red chair. McEntire hopped in the chair as well and snuggled Linn, making for a really sweet moment.

"Swipe right to see #TheTots reaction if you don't vote for #TeamReba on #TheVoice," Linn wrote on Instagram at the time. ("The Tots" is the couple name they have for themselves.)

Huntley from Niall Horan's team wound up winning Season 24 of The Voice. But McEntire came in hot for Season 25, with her Artist Asher HaVon taking home the crown.

McEntire will get her chance at another victory when she returns to The Voice for Season 28 later this year alongside two-time winning Coach Michael Bublé, plus returning Coaches Snoop Dogg and Horan. Will Linn stop by the set again to recreate this photo?

In any case, you can catch McEntire and Linn together on Happy's Place, McEntire's new NBC sitcom that's already been green-lit for a second season. Catch up on Season 1 on Peacock now.

McEntire opened up to E! News about her relationship with Linn, saying she's open to marriage if that's something he wants. "I've been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or a ring," she said. "I'm truly committed to Rex, so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

John Legend's kids once all packed into his Voice chair, too

John Legend on The Voice Season 23, Episode 3. Photo: NBC/Warner Horizon

In October 2024, Legend shared a photo to Instagram of all four of his kids sitting in his Coach chair — and it made for a very adorable family moment.

"My first 4-baby chair pic!" Legend captioned his post at the time.