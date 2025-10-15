Reba McEntire Channels Marilyn Monroe with Her Mega-Short, Curly Moussed Hair

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Fans may have forgotten about this iconic look Reba McEntire once sported.

You may not have seen or remember The Voice's Reba McEntire rock a hairstyle quite like this one before.

Throughout her legendary career, the Queen of Country has sported a seemingly endless array of unique — but always iconic — hairdos, usually in her signature shade of red. From natural blond locks to larger-than-life curls to perms gone awry (more on that later), McEntire never fails to deliver in the hair department.

However, there's one hairstyle that many fans may not be familiar with.

The Happy's Place star sported a rather unique, moussed hairdo while attending the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards back on April 29, 1992 — and it's one of the more innovative looks of her career.

It was a daring style — and fortunately, McEntire can get away with any hairstyle. The super-short, moussed curls could easily be described as "bad ass," and based on this photo (and her smile), it looks like McEntire was very happy with how her hair turned out for the big event.

Reba McEntire attends the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards held on April 29, 1992. Photo: Kypros/Getty Images

She was also giving big Marilyn Monroe vibes!

While McEntire retired this innovative look after the CMAs ended, it remains as one of her more pioneering hairstyles.

Reba McEntire reveals her biggest "hair regret"

Not all of McEntire's hairstyles have been home runs — at least according to the star herself.

In a 2024 interview with Glamour, the country legend revealed that, out of all her unforgettable hairstyles, one sticks out the most as her biggest "hair regret." She turned the clock all the way back to the early 1980s for this particular confession.

"In the early '80s I got a perm. I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry," McEntire explained. "And it did."

Reba McEntire sporting a ponytail on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Fortunately, her hair no longer looks angry these days — McEntire looks better than ever in Season 28 of The Voice. This time around, McEntire is sporting gorgeous shoulder-length red hair as she looks to capture her second-ever Voice title.

