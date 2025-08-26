Reba McEntire Called Niall Horan a "Wild Man" on The Voice After This Hilarious Prank

To say that Horan pressed McEntire buttons during Season 24 of The Voice is a humorous understatement.

Rivalry among Coaches is one of the most thrilling parts of The Voice, but the friendship between Reba McEntire and Niall Horan has become a lovely new red seat dynamic. Even if McEntire thinks of Horan as a bit of a "wild man."

Horan earned the chucklesome moniker during the Season 24 premiere of The Voice, when he and McEntire were both hoping to snag singer Jordan Rainer for their teams. Since being co-panelists, McEntire and Horan have developed an easy banter that fans adore — a big sister, little brother energy that keeps audiences cackling.

That playfulness was on full display after Horan pulled one of his most ridiculous stunts yet during the Blind Auditions after Rainer delivered a spell-binding performance. Once McEntire and Horan found themselves squaring off for the recruit, Horan unleashed a hidden weapon that had McEntire hollering. Oh, and did we mention Horan had a little help from red chair icon Blake Shelton?

Horan arrived at Season 24's Blind Auditions equipped to build the best Team Niall he could, earning a lovely gift from Shelton ahead of the new season: a button of pre-recorded praises that would sway Artists to join Team Niall.

Reba McEntire was forced to block Niall Horan from using a Blake Button

Every time McEntire tried to connect with Rainer over their shared roots in country music, Horan would hit the handy-dandy Blake Button, which spat out phrases like "Niall is like a son to me" and "Niall is a global superstar."

"How much did you pay him?" McEntire asked incredulously, as Shelton's wife and fellow red chair icon, Gwen Stefani, shook her head in dismay.

"I'm so mad at him right now," Stefani laughed.

"I told you our relationship was strong," Horan beamed before pretending to allow McEntire to continue. But as soon as McEntire began talking about how fun song selection would be, Shelton's voice echoed across the studio: "Niall's an attractive guy."

The audience was in stitches as McEntire reached her wits' end. "Sorry, Reba, say that again?" Horan said in a fit of giggles.

But the Queen of Country wasn't having it, getting up from her red throne to commandeer Horan's chair and block the Blake button. Horan wouldn't let up, trying to sneak past McEntire for one last chance to press the button.

"I am the queen, you cannot speak!" McEntire reminded Horan with her Queen of Country scepter, but just when she refocused on Rainer, the slippery Horan managed to sneak past McEntire for one last button press, with Shelton interrupting to say: "There's something super charming about Niall."

"We would have such a good time together talking about old times in Atoka, Oklahoma," McEntire told Rainer sincerely before playfully adding: "And I would keep you away from Niall the whole time, because he's a wild man!"

Niall Horan continued to act wild with Blake Shelton's "Pick Me" prop

The button wasn't the only Shelton-inspired trick Horan had up his sleeve that night. After all four Coaches duked it out for the honor of getting Mara Justine's pick, Horan pulled out another inheritance from Shelton, the country star's "Pick Me" foam finger. Shelton used the bright red prop during his final season in the red chair in Season 23, so the panel was shocked to see its return as it was dramatically lowered from the rafters.

Horan had crossed out Shelton's name, claiming that the former Country King passed him the baton upon his exit.

"What is happening?" a confused Coach John Legend asked.

"You're shameless," McEntire quipped.

Horan stuck to his guns, reminding the panel that Shelton prepared him for doing "absolutely anything to make sure that you get a team member."

Horan and McEntire are sure to get into plenty of shenanigans as they reunite on The Voice Season 28 alongside Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. What hijinks will "wild man" Horan pull out of his sleeve next?