Reba McEntire Says This Beer-Infused Recipe Is a "Perfect” Super Bowl Party Food

The Happy's Place star won't judge if you want to "eat it right out of the bowl."

From chunky chili to banana pudding, Reba McEntire has an endless list of crowd-pleasing recipes up her sleeve. And being the big football fan she is, the Happy’s Place star certainly has us covered for the Super Bowl with an irresistible dip that takes just minutes to make.

The Voice Coach said on X that her beer cheese recipe is “perfect” for a Super Bowl party spread. And considering that Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest eating days of the year, just behind Thanksgiving, it doesn’t hurt to have plenty to nibble on throughout the day.

Read on for everything you need to know about McEntire’s simple beer cheese recipe, how to serve it, and find out who the Queen of Country will be rooting for at Super Bowl LIX.

Reba McEntire’s Super Bowl "beer cheese" recipe has a kick of spice

Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

To make McEntire’s beer cheese recipe, you’ll need — you guessed it — lots and lots of cheese and a nice beer, preferably a brown ale or lager. “Beer and cheese — what a combo!” she writes in her cookbook.

The recipe starts with sautéing some minced garlic in butter before slowly adding in the beer. You’ll then mix several cups of white cheddar cheese with a little hot sauce, Dijon mustard, dried mustard, cayenne, and Worcestershire sauce. All of that and the beer mixture then gets blitzed in a food processor for a deliciously smooth texture.

McEntire recommends serving her beer cheese with something crunchy like pretzels or crackers. “Use it as a spread or a dip, or eat it right out of the bowl,” she writes in her cookbook. “No judgment here.” Best of all? It only takes 10 minutes to make.

You can find the full recipe in McEntire’s book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Reba McEntire uses beer in another tasty, tailgate party-approved recipe

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire appear during a segment on TODAY on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

McEntire’s cookbook also features a recipe by her boyfriend and Happy’s Place co-star Rex Linn for “Pecan-Smoked Beer Can Chicken Tacos.” Yes, meat roasted over a can of beer. During an October 2023 appearance on TODAY, Linn said this is “the greatest chicken you will ever have.”

The recipe starts with rubbing a whole chicken with your preferred seasonings and spices. “You gotta blitz your chicken with rub,” Linn said on TODAY. Once your chicken is prepared, you’ll crack open a can of beer, take a big gulp, and place the cavity over the opened can of beer before roasting. “You have to have a customary sip,” Linn added.

“I love Rex's smoked-chicken beer-can tacos. So good,” McEntire said in an interview with Audible. “I'm a kinda throw-it-together type person, where Rex will put brine in, and then he'll smoke it, and then he'll talk to it, and then he'll rub on it a while. And then he'll put it in the oven, and three days later we eat. And I'm like, ‘What's in the refrigerator that I can just throw together and eat something?’”

Reba McEntire has “always” been a football fan

Reba McEntire sings the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Whether she’s making a Super Bowl party appetizer or singing the national anthem at the big game, McEntire has been a football fan since she was a kid.

“I’ve always liked football, even in high school,” she told UMG Nashville ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. “As the Singing McEntires and being a part of the Kiowa High School Cowboy Band in Kiowa, Oklahoma where I went to school for 12 years, we were part of the half-time entertainment there at the school. We’d pull the trailer out and we’d play at half-time for our football games.”

As a longtime fan of the Texas Longhorns, McEntire added that she’s gotten even more into the sport because Linn “absolutely loves college football.” And when it comes to Super Bowl LIX, McEntire will definitely be wearing red, as she told UMG Nashville, “I’m a huge, a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.”