Reba McEntire Has an Unexpected, Hidden Tool in The Voice Studio for Season 28

The Voice studio is packed with fans in more ways than one.

What's Reba McEntire's secret weapon on The Voice Season 28? Fans — and lots of them.

Literally.

In a trailer for the upcoming season, viewers got a glimpse of what the Queen of Country is bringing to the table this year. It will arguably be the most action-packed season McEntire has been a part of. Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé are all back as Coaches in Season 28 — that's stiff competition. So McEntire did what any smart Coach would do: She made sure there were tons of her fans in the audience for every episode.

And no, we're not talking about human fans (though there are plenty of those in the studio, too). We're talking about literal paper fans with McEntire's face on them. The "I'm a Survivor" singer equipped a large section of the Voice in-studio audience with Reba paper fans to use whenever she needs backup. If an Artist is on the fence about picking her or another Coach, she has an army of fans ready to sway the vote.

At one point in the trailer, Horan jokingly admonishes the fan-holding audience members, yelling, "Put them down!" Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg looked half-confused and half-impressed by the stunt.

"When I say she got fans, she got fans," the rapper exclaimed.

Between this and Bublé's Reba socks, it's safe to say McEntire is calling the shots this season!

But will McEntire's fans — both the living, breathing ones and heat-dissipating ones — be enough to lead her team to another victory? Only time will tell. Fans will get a glimpse of how effective her fans are when The Voice Season 28 premieres Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC.

A new rule in The Voice Season 28 will impact Host Carson Daly

The "fans" weren't the only intriguing thing we noticed about the latest trailer. At the end, a new feature called the Carson Callback was teased. And although details are sparse at the moment, it sounds like the Carson Callback will have a significant impact on Season 28.

"Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks," Carson Daly said near the end of the trailer. "And I've never been able to do anything about it — until now."

It seems the Carson Callback gives the longtime Voice host — and TODAY star — the power to bring an eliminated Artist back into the competition. Tune in September 22 to learn more.