Niall Horan Hilariously Teased Reba McEntire About Her Astrological Sign Description

Two new words were invented in the conversation between the two Voice Season 28 Coaches.

The only thing funnier than hearing Reba McEntire describe her astrological sign is watching Niall Horan react to it.

During a September 8 roundtable discussion between all four Season 28 Coaches of The Voice, McEntire, Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé took a deep dive into the friendships they've forged while filming the latest season of The Voice. When conversation turned to astrological signs, things took a hilarious turn after Horan turned to the Queen of Country and posed an intriguing question.

Reba McEntire shared that she's an Aries

"Do you believe in astrology?" Horan asked as McEntire nodded her head. "What's your sign?"

"Aries — March 28," McEntire answered.

"March 28, what's that known for?" Horan followed up.

McEntire had the perfect response.

"Brilliancy," she said, cracking up Horan and Bublé, the latter of whom was trying to keep a straight face through Horan's line of questioning.

The former One Direction member clearly took a liking to the way McEntire created an entirely new word — and offered McEntire a new one himself.

"Legendary-ness," he quipped back with a smile.

The friends' candid moment cracked up the whole crew, with Snoop Dogg especially loving what just happened — he repeated "Legendary-ness" to himself as he chuckled.

Ultimately, it was just another random, yet wholly authentic moment between the four Coaches, who've developed a genuine bond working so closely together in Season 28.

Snoop Dogg tells a sweet story of Niall Horan interacting with a fan

The funny star sign-related exchange wasn't the only memorable moment that happened during the roundtable. Earlier in the discussion, Snoop told the best story of Horan's recent encounter with a fan that took the legendary rapper down memory lane.

"Me and [Horan] were walking the other day," Snoop explained. "All of a sudden, there was a little girl, and she just was crying hard. And [Horan] walked off to the side and gave her the comfort superstars do. And I said, 'I remember having those moments in 1990.'"

That's right — Snoop was having those kinds of tender fan moments a full three years before Horan was even born.

When does The Voice come back?

The wait is almost over: The Voice Season 28 premieres Monday, September 22 with a two-hour episode of Blind Auditions at 8/7c — only on NBC.

As always, new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.