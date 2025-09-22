Reba McEntire Is Coming for Ariana Grande's Signature Hairstyle on The Voice (PIC)

Is that Reba Grande in the house? On the premiere episode of Season 28 of The Voice, returning Coach Reba McEntire debuted a brand-new look that calls to mind a previous resident of the red chairs: Ariana Grande. Dressed in a turquoise suede jacket, McEntire wore her hair in a high ponytail, Grande's signature hairstyle.

The Voice Season 28 is kicking off with a bang, bringing together four iconic Coaches: McEntire, Snoop Dogg, 2X champion Niall Horan and reigning winner Michael Bublé. Not only do the Artists have to choose between some truly iconic Coaches, the Coaches themselves are competing for the best talent. And there is a lot of it this season.

Season 28 also introduced the Carson Callback feature, which gives Host Carson Daly power to give an Artist another chance to sing in front of the Coaches if they didn't initially get a chair turn.

Reba McEntire sporting a ponytail on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Reba McEntire is no stranger to shaking up her hairstyle

A ponytail is far from the wildest look the Happy's Place star has tried over the years. In 1988, the famously red-haired country queen had so many highlights, her locks bordered on blonde. A decade later, she celebrated receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a dramatic pixie cut.

"It was freedom. I loved it," McEntire told Glamour about deciding to cut her hair. "It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing. But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."

Her only regret? That time she got a perm. "I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry. And it did," she told Glamour.