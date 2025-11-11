Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Beyond their engagement news, the Happy's Place co-stars have lots to celebrate lately!

Reba McEntire and Fiancé Rex Linn Dancing Together on Set Is So Sweet

Reba McEntire has got to be living cloud nine right about now. Not only is she enjoying her engagement with her Happy's Place co-star Rex Linn and crushing it as a Coach on The Voice, but she also just scored a Grammy nomination for her latest country music hit.

How to Watch Watch Happy's Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On November 7, the Recording Academy released the full list of nominees for the 2026 Grammys, revealing that McEntire's song "Trailblazer" with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson is up for an award in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category.

"Thankful for so many things today," McEntire wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself standing next to a sign celebrating her Grammy nomination, which her Happy's Place family had surprised with on set.

McEntire's beloved fiancé (aka, her "Sugar Tot") also helped celebrate the exciting news with an impromptu dance. And, lucky for us, the sweet moment was caught on video.

RELATED: The Subtle Nod to Reba McEntire & Rex Linn's Relationship You Missed on Happy's Place

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn danced on the Happy's Place set to celebrate her Grammy nomination

Bobbie (Reba McEntire) and Emmett (Rex Linn) appear on Happy's Place Season 2 Episode 1 "Promises, Promises". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Talk about a special day. McEntire learned of her latest Grammy nomination on the same day Happy's Place Season 2 premiered on NBC, and Linn didn't hesitate to celebrate in front of the whole cast and crew.

In a heartwarming video captured by McEntire's Happy's Place co-star and longtime bestie Melissa Peterman, Linn and McEntire waltzed across the set before he spun his fiancée around and then clapped for her.

"How do you make Happy's Place season 2 premiere day even better? A Grammy Nomination!!!!!!!" Peterman captioned the video, going on to congratulate McEntire, Lambert, and Wilson.

You can watch the video of McEntire and Linn dancing, here.

RELATED: Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Kick Off Happy's Place Season 2 with a Super Romantic Moment

Whether they're celebrating a career milestone, their Christmas Eve engagement, or rehearsing their Happy's Place lines together, McEntire and Linn love to have fun together. And that's exactly how they envision their future wedding will be.

"It’ll be a lot of fun. It’s gonna be a nontraditional wedding because that’s Rex and me. We like comfort, we love friends, we love food," McEntire told E! News in November 2025, while Linn added that they just "love being around one another."

Reba McEntire's Grammy-nominated song "Trailblazer" is a special tribute

Barbara Mandrell and Reba McEntire during the 40th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 18, 2005. Photo: M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

McEntire's collaboration with Wilson and Lambert was first released in May 2025, and "Trailblazer" quickly became a hit, racking up over 2 billion streams in its first week. The "I'm a Survivor" singer previously shared on her website that "Trailblazer" is a "heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations."

RELATED: Reba McEntire & Trisha Yearwood's Harmonies Are Sublime Belting This Murder Ballad

The trio of country stars also discussed the meaning and inspiration behind the song in a video shared on Instagram. “Thank God for the women before us because I was always watching and studying Barbara Mandrell, Dolly, Loretta, Tammy," McEntire told Wilson and Lambert. "They all stuck together and helped each other out."

“That’s what it’s about — about high-fiving each other and running to the finish line together," Wilson said, while Lambert added, "And it’s a lot more fun to do together, to be honest."

While you wait for the results of the 2026 Grammy Awards to be revealed, you can hear McEntire share her expert music tips on The Voice Season 28 on Mondays at 9/8c on NBC. You can also hear her sing the Happy's Place theme song at the beginning of every episode.