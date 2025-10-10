Reba McEntire Sends Prayers, Addresses "Crazy" Fake AI Pics of Her and Dolly Parton

The Happy's Place star takes a stance against phony photos of herself and her longtime friend currently going viral.

In case fans haven't noticed, AI-generated fake photos and videos are everywhere these days, and not even icons like Dolly Parton and The Voice's Reba McEntire are exempt.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Happy's Place on Friday, November 7 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

After AI images of Parton on her deathbed — with McEntire by her side — surfaced all over the internet, Parton disavowed the fake photo and addressed rumors of her own health in a passionate Instagram video shared on October 8. In her authentic video message to fans, Parton assured everyone that she was "okay" and expressed that she wanted to "put everyone's mind at ease."

In other words? There's nothing to worry about as far as the country legend is concerned.

The next day, on October 9, McEntire released her own video in support of her friend, condemning a recent AI-generated photo that showed her holding a sonogram, presumably celebrating a pregnancy. Watch Reba McEntire's Instagram message to Dolly Parton here.

From the looks of it, McEntire filmed her message from the set of Happy's Place, where she's currently filming Season 2.

RELATED: Reba McEntire and Happy's Place Co-Star Rex Linn Are Engaged! (DETAILS)

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Rockstar VIP Album Release Party with American Greetings on November 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee; Reba McEntire at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings; Gareth Patterson/Penske Media via Getty Images

"You tell 'em, Dolly — that AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things," McEntire said. "You're out there dying, I'm out here having a baby."

As McEntire spoke, the images in question were shown on screen.

McEntire sweetly continued in the message to her real-life friend, "Well, both of us know you're too young and I'm too old for any of that kind of nonsense," she continued. "But you better know I'm praying for you, I love you with all my heart, and I can't wait to see you soon. Love you."

Fans love seeing that kind of camaraderie between the two country music pioneers. They've never shied away from supporting each other over the years!

Watch Reba McEntire coach her team through the Battles on The Voice

Reba McEntire sporting a ponytail on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: How Dolly Parton Supported Reba McEntire After She Lost Her Bandmates in a Plane Crash

The Blind Auditions are complete, and Team Reba is filled with plenty of talented Artists ready to lead McEntire to her second-ever Voice title.

Don't miss a moment of The Voice Season 28 Battles — the first Battles episode airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7c on NBC, with another new episode dropping Tuesday, October 14. As always, all episodes will be available to watch the next day on Peacock.