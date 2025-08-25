The Question Trisha Yearwood Wishes People Would Stop Asking: "It's Really Funny"

There's a question the country star hears all the time and she's got some hilarious go-to responses.

As a celebrated culinary queen and country superstar, Trisha Yearwood has spent decades carving out a powerhouse career. But even with all of her accomplishments, there's one question she's often asked that she would rather skip, and it has to do with her country superstar husband, Garth Brooks.

During an October 2021 episode of TODAY, Yearwood joined Savannah Guthrie for a video chat to play a fun-filled round of rapid-fire questions. The segment was lighthearted and fun, and after Yearwood opened up about her cherished unconventional food combinations and favorite Garth Brooks song, Guthrie concluded the game by asking Yearwood what question she would love if people stopped asking her altogether.

With charm and humor, Yearwood revealed that it's a question she has received fairly often: "Where's Garth?"

Trisha Yearwood's clever responses to "Where's Garth?"

Yearwood is no stranger to strangers asking about her husband's whereabouts.

"I don't mind it," Yearwood chuckled. "But it's really funny because when we first got married, every single time I was on stage, someone would yell out, 'Where's Garth?' And, you know, I'm doing a concert and so I got really creative."

Instead of brushing the question off, Yearwood would lean into the fun of the inquiry with her fans, coming up with different answers based on her mood. Where in the World is Garth Brooks, you wonder? Depends on the day of the week.

"Like I'd say, 'Well, somebody's gotta stay home and do the laundry,' or 'He's waiting in the car, wouldn't let him come inside,'" Yearwood recalled. "So there were a lot of answers for that, but I've made peace with it now, actually. But in the very beginning, I was like, 'He's not here, you just get me. So, sorry!'"

Yearwood added that over the years, the tables have turned on Brooks many times as fans wonder where his culinary icon wife might be.

Yearwood smiled, "Now, with the cooking career and everything, now people ask Garth, 'Where's Trisha?' all the time."

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks' relationship spans decades

Married since 2005, Yearwood and Brooks have been a country music power couple for two decades, and they've been friends for even longer. According to People, the couple first met in 1987 in Nashville during a demo recording when both were still getting their start in the scene. Yearwood told CMT that Brooks once promised she could perform as an opener at his shows whenever he eventually got a record deal, and Brooks kept that promise.

Yearwood and Brooks then began a beautiful friendship built on collaboration, recording numerous singles, appearing throughout each other's discographies, and even winning a Grammy together in 1998. Once Yearwood and Brooks began dating, it didn't take long for fans to fall in love with their steel-tight bond and shared history as country icons.

“I’m lucky to know her as an artist, I’m lucky to know her as a husband, really lucky to know her as my best friend," Brooks said of Yearwood in a May 2024 Deadline interview.

Yearwood and Brooks' connection continues to be one of the most celebrated partnerships in country music and beyond, and moments like her TODAY appearance only further highlight their playful camaraderie.