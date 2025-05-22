What to Expect from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24

The Undisputed WWE Champion will be in action along with many other WWE Superstars.

Don't look now: another thrilling edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is just days away.

The Premium Live Event-esque WWE special event will once again play host to a multitude of exciting matches on Saturday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC and Peacock — and we're previewing the official match lineup below!

Previewing WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24

Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul - World Heavyweight Championship Match

The headliner position of Monday Night Raw is up for grabs at Saturday Night's Main Event as Jey Uso defends against the cocky and brash Logan Paul, who's been flying high ever since he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania — and ever since he delivered the cheapshot of all cheapshots a few weeks ago:

It was one of the most vicious punches ever thrown in WWE history, and we wouldn't be surprised if Jey is still feeling the effects of Paul's right hand.

Of course, even considering Paul's impressive accomplishments lately (and penchant for sucker-punching his coworkers), nobody has been more on fire than Jey Uso himself. It's the first time Jey will find himself defending his newly won title on a big stage — and in the eyes of many longtime fans, there's no bigger platform than SNME.

For Jey to have an epic title reign, the Yeet Man must have a collection of definitive title defenses under his belt. After defeating Seth Rollins via disqualification a few weeks ago on Raw, he'll look to add a pinfall victory over one of the most athletic Superstars in the locker room on May 24. Jey Uso versus Logan Paul is the literal definition of a tossup — who knows who will emerge as the victor?

John Cena vs. R-Truth

R-Truth has found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time on more than one occasion lately, and in the eyes of John Cena, there's no bigger sin.

Although Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship will not be on the line at Saturday Night's Main Event, the matchup has high stakes for Truth — he's going up against his "childhood hero" who has turned to the dark side in recent months. Nevermind the fact that R-Truth is a full five years older than Cena (facts have never gotten in the way of Truth's, well, truth), seeing these two former friends going up against each other in such a high-profile bout is bound to leave the WWE Universe a bit uneasy.

This match was put in motion after Cena's shocking attack on Truth during the post-Backlash press conference. After R-Truth tried to make amends for his botched assistance during Cena's title defense against Randy Orton, Cena couldn't let bygones be bygones — and he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to R-Truth through the press conference table.

This match isn't about the title, it's about R-Truth valiantly speaking for fans worldwide as he tried to make the champion see the error of his ways — if R-Truth can pull it off at SNME, it would be worth more than winning any championship.

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

It doesn't get much more old-school than an old-fashioned all-star tag team match highlighting an episode of Saturday Night's Main Event, does it?

On one hand, this intriguing bout is representative of many of the classic tag team matches of yesteryear. On the other hand, it represents an explosive encounter involving four of the hottest Superstars on the Monday Night Raw roster.

All four men are at pivotal points in their careers. CM Punk is still climbing the ranks toward the Undisputed WWE Championship. Sami Zayn is looking to regain his footing after nearly being sent into retirement at the hands of Kevin Owens. Seth Rollins was the surprise victor of WrestleMania Night One, winning the Triple Threat match against Punk and Roman Reigns and earning the most momentum he's ever had. And Bron Breakker, fresh off aligning himself with Rollins shortly after WrestleMania, is looking at an immediate future brighter than arguably anybody else in WWE.

The four men clashed previously a few weeks ago, but something tells us to expect fireworks during SNME:

Sometimes, there's nothing better than seeing four men at the top of their games squaring off in classic tag team action — after all, that's what SNME has been all about for decades.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Steel Cage Match

So it's come to this. Like many of Drew McIntyre's previous rivalries, the bad blood between him and his opponent has gotten so bitter that a Steel Cage Match is seemingly necessary to settle things once and for all. It happened with CM Punk last year, and now it's happening with Damian Priest.

It's obvious to every member of the WWE Universe that these two Superstars hate each other. In fact, they hate each other so much that they were more focused on hurting the other instead of winning the United States Championship at Backlash during the epic Fatal 4-Way Match:

We're expecting nothing less than one of the hardest-hitting matches of the year, and it's safe to say that neither Superstar will be the same physically when all is said and done.

Will a steel cage even begin to contain the carnage bound to erupt between Priest and McIntyre?

Honestly, would any fan be surprised if it didn't?

You can tune in to NBC and Peacock to watch Saturday Night's Main Event at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24.