10-Year-Old Pranysqa Mishra Transformed Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes" Into Magic

Mishra advanced all the way to AGT Semifinals.

So many unforgettable and unique performances took place throughout America's Got Talent Season 19.

The summer culminated with singing janitor, Richard Goodall, being crowned champion, but some Acts will live on forever, despite coming up short — like Pranysqa Mishra's Semifinal performance. It's not often that a 10-year-old takes a well-known song and turns it completely on its head, but Mishra did it in a way that nobody could've seen coming.

Panic! At the Disco's "High Hopes" became a hit in 2018 due to its energy and infectious rhythm, but what Mishra pulled off on the September 11 episode of AGT was something truly special. The 10-year-old singing prodigy turned "High Hopes" into an emotional ballad.

There's something magical about performing a song in a way that's never been done before, and the fact that an elementary school student was the voice behind that magic makes it even more unbelievable. Mishra's tone and range were highlighted and full — it's what earned her a Golden Buzzer weeks earlier, after all — and it's wild to think how much better she'll be as she matures as a singer.

Viewers watching at home were blown away by Mishra's vocal tour de force — as were the AGT Judges.

"You're a beautiful little angel with a beautiful voice and such power and such poise," remarked a stunned Howie Mandel.

Simon Cowell couldn't help but praise the young star, either!

"I mean, come on, 10 years old and you come on the Semifinals on a show like this and sing a song like that," he said.

Here's what to know about "High Hopes" by Panic! At the Disco

The track was released in 2018 as the second single off Panic! At the Disco's sixth studio album, Pray For the Wicked.

The song rocketed up the charts, topping at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the band's most successful song to date. "High Hopes" also has the distinction of being the track that holds the record for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart at 65.

In 2018, Panic! At the Disco memorably performed the song on the June 29 episode of TODAY — when future AGT Semifinalist Pranysqa Mishra was only 2 years old!