Portland Trail Blazers' "PDX" City Edition NBA Jersey Explained - What Does It Mean?

On Tuesday November 18, the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Phoenix Suns in the second game of the NBA on NBC's Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays. But they won't just be wearing their regular home uniforms, this time out, the Blazers will represent Portland in a different way, with a "City Edition" uniform sure to please anyone who's ever flown through the Portland airport.

So, what's the story behind these special "PDX Carpet" City Edition uniforms? Let's take a closer look.

The story behind the Portland Trail Blazers' "PDX Carpet" City Edition uniforms

The full name of this particular City Edition uniform is "PDX Carpet: Return Flight," a reference to Portland International Airport. The airport's code is "PDX," and that code has been adapted by Portland residents as shorthand for their city. But this isn't a tribute to an airport, it's a tribute to a carpet.

Portland's black City Edition uniforms feature the same shape of the iconic "sash" of color across the jersey and down one side of the shorts, but instead of a red and white stripe, the City Edition features a teal stripe covered with a very particular pattern. That pattern, as anyone who's been through Portland's airport knows, matches the airport carpet at PDX. The carpet has become internet famous in recent years as people visiting the airport often post photos of their feet on the famous teal carpeting.

Over time, that carpet and its pattern has become an important symbol of homecoming for Portland residents. That's created a certain symbolic, emotional attachment to the pattern itself. It's not every day you see a city sports team creating and wearing an entire uniform set based on a piece of carpet, but it means that much to people who call Portland home, and serves as an important connection between the NBA team and the larger PDX community.