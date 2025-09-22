RHOA's Porsha Williams Makes Brilliant Minds Debut in Season 2's Premiere (DETAILS)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results. This story contains spoilers for the premiere episode of Brilliant Minds Season 2.

Brilliant Minds is already off to a glamorous start, with the all-new season continuing its tradition of luring standout guest stars. And in honor of the Season 2 premiere on September 22, the Brilliant Minds crew crossed paths with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

With a rotating door of guest stars heading to Bronx General Hospital in Brilliant Minds Season 2, including 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski and Chicago Med alum Molly Bernard in upcoming episodes, this season is a certified must-watch. And based on Season 1's guest appearances from stars like Mandy Patinkin and Steve Howey, audiences can expect some dynamite performances as Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his crew tackle whatever mind-boggling case heads their way next.

In Williams' Brilliant Minds debut, she plays Bitsy, an affluent Upper West Side housewife who sees the suspended Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) at her private practice. Bitsy is impressively well-connected, knowing all the juicy gossip about everyone on every medical board in New York City.

All about Porsha Williams' guest role as Bitsy on Brilliant Minds

Bitsy (Porsha Williams) appears on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1 "The Phantom Hook". Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment/Universal Television LLC

The Season 2 premiere picks up with Pierce still suspended after it was discovered that she treated her ex-husband's mistress despite knowing the nature of their entanglement. Now accepting clients outside of her typical purview, Pierce struggled with her suspension from Bronx General Hospital as Bitsy finished up her "very important" session.

"This is literally one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through," Bitsy tells her. "My neighbors leave their shoes in the hallway every day, rain or shine. And Dr. Pierce, we did not pay a fortune to live in a penthouse apartment just to look at orthopedic sneakers whenever we walk out the door."

Remember when Pierce was working with clients with action-packed, high-stakes medical diagnoses? So could Pierce as she struggled to respond to Bitsy's lament. "Let's dig a little deeper," Pierce said half-heartedly. "How does this behavior make you feel?"

"Like there's no sense of justice in the world," Bitsy sighed, signaling to a dreadfully bored Pierce that their time was up. But before Bitsy left for the day, she brought up something she heard from one of her many friends on the medical board.

"Is it true you were fired from Bronx General?" the nosey Bitsy asked.

"That is inaccurate," Pierce said. "I'm simply on leave and currently weighing my options."

"Yeah, for the record, if my husband cheated on me, I would have done the same thing," Bitsy shrugged with a smile before leaving Pierce's office. While Bitsy's neighborly concerns were humorously superficial, her visit left Pierce contemplative of her murky status at Bronx General.

Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) and Bitsy (Porsha Williams) appear on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 1 "The Phantom Hook". Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment/Universal Television LLC

In the final moments of the Brilliant Minds premiere, Bitsy visited Pierce's office, droning on yet again about her HOA woes. "I have talked to the cleaning staff, the doormen, the HOA, and still the shoes are there," Bitsy groaned. "I mean, you're the professional here, what do you think?"

Within moments, we see Pierce visiting Bronx General Hospital Chief Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy), emboldened to do everything she could to get back to the clients that fulfilled her. Gone are the days of HOA laments and offensively-placed orthopedic shoes — Pierce is fighting for her job.

"I want my job back," Pierce told Muriel. "Get a date on the books with the hospital board. I'm ready to tell my side of the story."

Porsha Williams' other TV and film credits

Porsha Williams appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22 Episode 69. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Before stepping into Bitsy's perfectly-placed shoes in Brilliant Minds Season 2, Episode 1 ("The Phantom Hook"), Williams built a diverse career across reality TV, scripted series, and hosting gigs. She rose to fame on Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta, where her charisma and sharp humor won over audiences.

In addition to RHOA and her mini-series Porsha Family Matters, Williams has appeared on Dish Nation and brought her humorous gumption to Bravo's Chat Room. Williams' other acting credits include guest appearances in series like Insecure and Star, as well as the feature films Zootopia and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

