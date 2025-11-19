Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The upcoming series stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as "very good spies," according to Clarke.

Everything to Know About PONIES, Peacock’s Espionage Thriller Starring Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson

An upcoming Cold War-era espionage thriller features a pair of fierce main characters played by two actresses who are well-known from other hit series.

PONIES, a Peacock Original, stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus Season 2) as new CIA operatives Bea and Twila.

"We play two wives of CIA operatives that are stationed in Moscow, but what then ends up happening is we uncover a can of worms that results in us being very good spies," Clarke explains in a new Peacock featurette. "When you first meet Bea, she went to Wellesley [College], she studied Russian, she married her childhood sweetheart. She's on the path to be perfect wife, perfect mother, perfect woman.

"I mean, I can't relate at all," Clarke jokes. "It's outrageous that they cast me as this."

Of her own character, Twila, Richardson says, "Twila is loud, and a lot, and uninhibited. She is naturally like a very big, bold, fearless human being."

Clarke adds of the duo, "Everything that Bea isn't, Twila is. And everything that Twila isn't, Bea is. Twila drinks wine, Bea gets uptight. Twila's loud and colorful, Bea is more demure."

Twila (Haley Lu Richardson) and Bea (Emilia Clarke) appear on Ponies Season 1 Episode 4. Photo: David Lukacs/PEACOCK

When does PONIES premiere? The espionage thriller series will premiere on Thursday, January 15 on Peacock. It will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

What is the Peacock show PONIES about? Set in Moscow in 1977, two “PONIES” ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy — until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR. The pair then become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. And Twila (Haley Lu Richardson) is a small-town girl who is abrasive and fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows.

Bea (Emilia Clarke) appear on Ponies Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Peacock

"People will get what they expect and what they want out of a show like this — and so much more that they would never expect," Richardson says in the Peacock featurette. "It's sexy. It's crazy. It's dark... It's like wild... It actually gets pretty interesting."

Who is in the cast of Peacock's PONIES? Series regulars include Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Me Before You), who is also an executive producer; Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus); Adrian Lester (The Sandman, The Day After Tomorrow); Artjom Gilz (Tár, Das Boot); Nicholas Podany (Saturday Night, Hello Tomorrow!); Petro Ninovskyi (Shttl, The Silence), and Vic Michaelis (Very Important People, Upload).

Twila (Haley Lu Richardson) and Dane (Adrian Lester) appear on Ponies Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Peacock

The series is co-created by David Iserson (Mr. Robot, New Girl), who also serves as a showrunner, and Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Spy Who Dumped Me), who is director. Both are also co-writers and executive producers on the series.

Mike Daniels (Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, The Village) is a showrunner and executive producer.

Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven, Dirty John) is an executive producer on the series, which is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. And Katherine Bridle, Alison Mo Massey, Jared Ian Goldman, and Rosa Handelman are co-executive producers.