Poker Face's "End of the Road" Guest Stars Explained: Simon Helberg, Taylor Schilling & More

Season 2 of Peacock’s Poker Face has come to a close with the high-stakes season finale “End of the Road.” In the previous episode, Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) and Alex (Patti Harrison) were working an oyster shucking gig at a wedding when the groom turned up dead.

The groom just so happened to be the son of crime boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman). When Alex is framed for the murder, she and Charlie hit the road. Rather than running from Hasp, they run straight toward her, hoping to clear Alex’s name and get away with their lives. It’s a simple plan but there’s one fatal flaw. Charlie gets a phone call from Agent Luca Clark (Simon Helberg) at the FBI, and learns the entire situation was a set up. The groom was murdered by the Iguana, the world’s deadliest assassin, and now the Iguana is following them straight to Hasp.

With danger coming from every angle, they decide to stick with the plan and head for Hasp. At the house, Charlie is rounding a corner to the back yard when an alarm goes off in her mind. She runs back to the front of the house and the street, but Alex is gone, the car of the door flung wide.

The guest stars of Poker Face's Season 2 Finale, explained

Patti Harrison plays Alex

Alex (Patti Harrison) in Poker Face Season 2, Episode 10. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Harrison returns for her fourth Poker Face episode as Alex, Charlie’s friend and sidekick. She first appeared a few episodes back at a coffee shop, offering Charlie a free drink after a barista’s mix up. They run into each other a few other times and, despite Charlie’s initial resistance, they become friends. Soon, Alex gets pulled into Charlie’s deadly orbit and before long, her life is on the line. By the end of the penultimate episode, Charlie and Alex are on the run with death all around them.

Inside the house, there are bodies everywhere and fresh pasta sauce cooking on the stove. The TV is on in another room, the sounds of Wheel of Fortune spilling into the hall. Charlie walks in to find Beatrix Hasp, seemingly watching daytime television with a bullet hole in her head.

Suddenly, Alex is there in the room with her, but the dynamic has changed. Alex reveals what Charlie has already figured out: she is the killer. More than that, she’s the only person Charlie has ever met who can get away with lying to her. Backed into a corner and up against a threat unlike any she’s faced before, Charlie’s going to need some help.

Charlie starts a fire on the stove to alert the authorities watching the safe house and Alex carts her outside as a hostage. They get in Charlie’s car and race down the road, going nowhere in particular. Having found her nemesis and bested her, Alex has reached the metaphorical end of the road and she’s happy to take Charlie with her.

“You can’t lie to me. You’ve never done it when I’m trying to catch you, and I don’t think you can,” Charlie says in the final moments before her car careens over a cliff’s edge. It’s a final gambit which just might save her life, with a little help from Agent Luca Clark.

An actor and comedian, Harrison may be familiar to fans of shows like Broad City, Made For Love, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. She’s also provided the voices for animated characters on big and small screens, as Tail Chief in Raya and the Last Dragon, Debbie on 12 episodes of The Great North, and Brandy in the animated musical Trolls Band Together.

Taylor Schilling plays Agent Annie Milligan

Taylor Schilling on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Taylor Schilling returns in the role of Agent Annie Milligan. She was working alongside Agent Luca Clark at the ill-fated wedding when everything went sideways. Now, she’s hunting for Charlie and Alex, hoping to head them off before they reach Hasp. You may have seen Schilling in the role of Christine Mendez in Argo or Erica Boyer in Pam & Tommy, but she’s most well known for her performance in the lead role as Piper Chapman on Orange is the New Black.

Simon Helberg plays Agent Luca Clark

Simon Helberg at the AMC Networks 2025 Upfront held at Spring Studios on April 09, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

One of the few recurring characters in the show, Helberg first showed up in Poker Face Season 1, he was hunting criminals while Charlie was running from them. Despite the differences in their circumstances, Charlie and Luca connected on their shared goal of bringing down a dangerous criminal syndicate. In the second season, Charlie has been trying to distance herself from all that, but she can’t shake loose from her past, and as long as she’s stuck in the gravity well of murderers and criminals, Agent Clark is going to be there.

Helberg had small roles in early 2000s college comedies Van Wilder and Old School, as well as the musical superhero miniseries Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. Helberg is most well known, though, for playing engineer Howard Wolowitz on the long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The episode also features brief return appearances by Lili Taylor as SAC Darville, Justin Theroux as the fake Iguana, and Rhea Perlman as the corpse of Beatrix Hasp. By the time the credits roll, Charlie is still alive thanks to some quick thinking and a little help from her friends, but things aren’t looking great. She’s wanted by the FBI for a long list of federal crimes, and she’s only got a short head start.

Revisit your favorite mysteries with both seasons of Poker Face, streaming now on Peacock.