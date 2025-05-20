Peacock's Poker Face Season 2 Hits Nielsen Streaming Chart's Top 5 in First Week (DETAILS)

New episodes of Poker Face debut every Thursday, only on Peacock!

Peacock subscribers can't get enough of Poker Face.

Boasting an incredibly rare perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 of creator Rian Johnson's hit mystery-of-the-week series also became one of the Top 5 original titles across all of streaming in its first week, according to Nielsen data.

What is Poker Face?

Executive producer, writer, and director Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) returns as Charlie Cale, a laid-back drifter with a talent for detecting verbal lies. As she roams the United States in her beat-up, yet totally rad, Plymouth Barracuda, Charlie accidentally stumbles into one murder case after another, relying on her ability to bring the responsible parties (often played by A-list guest stars) to justice.

And speaking of Poker Face Season 2 guest stars... Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, B.J. Novak, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, Cynthia Erivo, David Alan Grier, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson, Simon Helberg, Simon Rex, Steve Buscemi are just a few of the famous names audiences can expect to show up throughout Season 2.

Johnson, who breathed new life into the whodunit genre with 2019's Knives Out, is also a writer, director, and executive producer on Poker Face, which debuts new episodes on Peacock every Thursday. Other EPs include showrunner Tony Tost, Adam Arkin (director of Episodes 206 and 207), Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Nora Zuckerman, and Lilla Zuckerman.

The first four episodes of Poker Face Season 2 — "The Game is a Foot," "Last Looks," "Whack-A-Mole," and "The Taste of Human Blood" — are now streaming on Peacock. New installments drop every Thursday.

If you'd like to catch up on the Charlie Cale saga thus far, the complete first season is also available.

If you'd like to catch up on the Charlie Cale saga thus far, the complete first season is also available.

