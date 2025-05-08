Who's in the Back of Charlie's Car? Poker Face Season 2, Episode 2 Ending Explained

Rian Johnson's Poker Face ended its first season by sending Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) back out on the road, on the run from even more mob enforcers and on the hunt for new adventures. Season 2 picks up more-or-less where that story left off, and that means some important developments in Charlie's struggle to stay ahead of her enemies arrive very early.

That's especially true of the final moments of Season 2, Episode 2, "Last Looks," so now that the episode is out on Peacock, let's take a closer look at where the ending leaves things, and what Charlie might face next.

Charlie's Season 2 problem

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) in Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

At the end of Poker Face Season 1, Charlie gets a calls from Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), a mob boss who gives her a very straightforward offer: Come work for the Five Families as their own human lie detector, or they will hunt her down and kill her. Charlie, while hesitant to work for "the man" in the form of the FBI, is even more reluctant to take a job with organized crime, so she turns Beatrix down and heads back out on the road, hoping she can stay ahead of the mob.

The Season 2 premiere, "The Game is a Foot," shows us that Charlie's not exactly having the easiest time of avoiding her enemies in the aftermath of Beatrix's call. A couple of mob assassins seem to find her just about everywhere she tries to stop for a little while, including the apple orchard which ultimately leads her to her first case of the season. It's clear that Beatrix was right when she told Charlie there's no corner of the country where she can stay hidden.

But Charlie soldiers on, eventually making her way to Florida, where an offer to have her Plymouth Barracuda featured in a film set in the 1970s leads Charlie to a local funeral home run by Fred (Giancarlo Esposito) and his wife Greta (Katie Holmes). It's there that Charlie finds her next case, and an unexpected visitor.

Who's in the back of Charlie's car on Poker Face Season 2, Episode 2? It's Beatrix Hasp, played by Rhea Perlman!

Rhea Perlman and Richard Kind appear on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: David Scott Holloway/PEACOCK

While renting her car out to the film shoot and serving as a stand-in for a corpse in one of the funeral home's caskets, Charlie befriends Greta, who longs for a more glamorous, exciting life after 15 years of marriage to the strait-laced and self-serious Fred. Encouraged by the friends she makes on the film's crew, Greta makes a plan to leave Fred and move to Miami, but Fred kills her before she can get away, and hides the blood amid the set decorations for the film.

By the end of the episode, Charlie has confirmed that Fred killed Greta, and has to fight hard to avoid being killed herself. As Fred tries to burn her alive in the funeral home's crematorium, Charlie fights her way out, using the lithium battery in her vape pen to trigger an explosion. She tries to save Fred, but he would prefer to burn alive in his family funeral home, so she escapes to her car. Just as she's about to pull away, though, a figure emerges from the backseat and puts a gun to Charlie's head.

It's Beatrix Hasp! For the first time since she was introduced at the end of last season, Hasp is in the same space as Charlie, and she's decided to personally come out to Florida and sort out her little problems with the amateur detective once and for all. That means that Charlie is now at the mercy of a very powerful woman who could do any number of brutal and sadistic things to her.

How will Charlie escape? What does Beatrix want and why didn't she just kill Charlie to begin with? Keep watching Poker Face to find out!

Poker Face Season 2, Episodes 1-3 are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes arrive every Thursday.